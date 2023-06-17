In 1970, the body of a badly burned woman is found in the dark forests of Norway. Her arms crossed over her body, the labels cut from her clothes. No one knows who she is – DNA testing does not yet exist – and the police are thinking of suicide. After all, the valley is called ‘death valley’ because of the suicides that took place there in the Middle Ages. When suitcases with wigs and eight different passports turn up at a station, the mystery is complete and the murder case becomes Norway’s most infamous.

Death in Ice Valley Cold case, mystery 12 episodes. BBC World Service and NRK