The love for the mountains, an ambiguous message WhatsApp for one of your relatives and his cell phone abandoned in the Balcarce brewery where he worked are the only clues that investigators have to find the whereabouts of Hugo Sotelo (44), who vanished on Saturday morning and is intensely wanted.

The rains In recent days and the vastness of the terrain, the hills and mountains of Balcarce, just over 60 kilometers from Mar del Plata, make it difficult for those in charge of finding Sotelo. They even look for him with planes and sniffer dogs.

The operation included a check on the city’s bus terminal, but the result was negative. They also checked the security cameras of the municipality, and did not get any news.

By air, by land and even with dogs, they look for Hugo Sotelo (44) in Balcarce. Photo: Facebook

“The truth is that Balcarce has several exits, we even notified Mar del Plata,” reported the sources consulted by Clarion.

The residents of Balcarce do not leave their astonishment at the disappearance of Sotelo. Since Saturday morning that is intensely wanted, after a close friend filed a complaint for whereabouts with the Police.

That relative of Sotelo was the one who was alarmed after receiving an ambiguous WhatsApp message from the missing man. “It was like a goodbye, but we also know that he liked to go to the hill: perhaps, due to the rains, he could not go out ”, said the sources.

What makes researchers even more suspicious is that man, who lives alone, left his phone at the brewery where he worked as a watchman before the earth swallowed him up.

The hypotheses are many but they know that every hour that passes is key and they exhaust all possibilities.

This Sunday, about 50 policemen, more people from the local Volunteer Lifeguard Association and two sniffer dogs They took advantage of the diminished bad weather to rake the area.

They had the support of Cessna C-150 two-seater, loaned by the Aeroclub Balcarce, to do the reconnaissance in areas of difficult access by land.

The case is being investigated by the prosecutor Laura Molina, of the decentralized UFI of Balcarce.

