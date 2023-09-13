Mystery in Alcamo, a girl found dead in a newly rented apartment

Mystery in Alcamo, where a girl of about twenty was found dead in an apartment. Her body was found by the owner, who had rented the property to the young woman yesterday. Checks are underway to ascertain whether it is Paola C., the 22-year-old who disappeared yesterday in the municipality of Trapani.

The family told the officers that she had left the house yesterday Tuesday 12 September at 3pm, without returning. She had to go to visit a friend, but he said he hadn’t seen her. The girl told the missing girl’s mother that she had only said hello to her on her phone. On local TV the father declared that there would be friction in the family over the continuation of his studies. The young woman, who graduated from classical high school, works occasionally in a bakery.

The police are checking whether it is Paola C., 22 years old, whose disappearance had been reported just yesterday by her family: they told the officers that her daughter had gone out at 3pm to visit a friend and had never returned.