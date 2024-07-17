Wednesday, July 17, 2024, 7:18 p.m.











Room 502 of the Grand Hyatt Erawan hotel in Bangkok hides more than just luxury. In this suite with panoramic views and more square meters than many apartments, a mysterious crime took place a few days ago, which the Thai police are trying to solve with the help of the FBI. On Tuesday, cleaning staff found the bodies of six tourists inside, several uneaten plates of food and a couple of thermos flasks surrounded by cups of tea, which, according to initial investigations, would be the key to the case. There were traces of cyanide. “One of the dead caused the incident,” says Commander Noppasil Poonsawas, “sure” of this hypothesis.

Thermoses and cups where cyanide has been found.



EFE





The crime is believed to have taken place one day before the gruesome discovery, when the hotel last heard from the guests, who had booked several rooms at this five-star hotel located in the heart of the most touristic area of ​​Bangkok. The group included three women and three men aged between 37 and 56 from Vietnam and the USA, whose connection, beyond their death in strange circumstances, has not been revealed. Chong Sherine, the eldest, contacted room service at midday on Monday. She wanted Thai food for several people and also tea, which she herself prepared before the rest arrived.

It was several hours later on Tuesday when housekeeping staff entered suite 502 after verifying that none of the six guests had completed their check-out. They were all inside the room, lifeless and with no signs of violence. The police ruled out a shooting, despite initial rumours. The first results of the autopsies point to cyanide poisoning, a highly toxic substance that also acts very quickly in the human body. There were traces of this poison in the tea and the victims showed symptoms compatible with its consumption, such as lips and nails stained a dark purple and internal organs a deep red. The full report will be ready on Friday.

A seventh traveler



Police have named Sherine, who allegedly committed suicide in the same way as the others, as the main suspect in the murder of this group of foreigners, which included one more person – the younger sister of one of the victims – who left Thailand almost a week earlier and who is not yet involved in the incident. Commander Poonsawas believes that the motive for the crime is linked to a multi-million-dollar debt, although he did not specify the amount.

The main suspect is Chong Sherine, 56, who allegedly committed suicide in the same way she killed the rest

Thai authorities are trying to resolve the case as soon as possible, aware of the damage it could cause to tourism in the country, which less than a year ago was shaken by another high-profile murder, with the Spaniard Daniel Sancho accused of taking the life and dismembering the Colombian Edwin Arrieta. A few decades earlier, in the 1970s, it was the Frenchman Charles Sobhraj who spread terror in Thailand after allegedly committing around twenty homicides, which has recently led him to make the leap to the small screen with a series on Netflix.