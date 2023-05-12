Mystery for missing footballer: disturbing messages generate fear

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Mythogo, footballer.
Authorities are looking for the whereabouts of the missing player on Thursday.
The footballer of Guinean origin David Garcia Mitogoplayer of Atlético Arnoia of Spain and absolute international with Equatorial Guinea, has been missing since Thursday morning and there is great concern about his whereabouts.
According to the local press, the Spanish Civil Guard launched a search operation upon receiving the warning of a relative of Mitogo. The relative indicated that the player could be in danger.
His teammates are collaborating with the neighbors and the Civil Protection and Armed Institute operators, and they have already managed to locate Mitogo’s phone number, which was found on the bridge that connects Arnoia with Ribadavia. The searches are now focused on the mouth of the Avia river in the Miño.
strange messages
The authorities are investigating his whereabouts, but the messages sent in the last hours before his disappearance are already surprising, in which Mitogo was grateful for the moments of happiness that he had shared together with his family and teammates.
The last time he was seen was by a neighbor at dawn. Hours before, he had been having a drink with a friend in the nearby Orense town of O Carballiño, twenty-five kilometers away from his home.
The striker, at 32, has played for other clubs such as Ponferradina, Unionistas de Salamanca, Arenteiro and Compostela.
