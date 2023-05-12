Friday, May 12, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Mystery for missing footballer: disturbing messages generate fear

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 12, 2023
in Sports
0
Mystery for missing footballer: disturbing messages generate fear


close

Mythology

Mythogo, footballer.

Mythogo, footballer.

Authorities are looking for the whereabouts of the missing player on Thursday.

The footballer of Guinean origin David Garcia Mitogoplayer of Atlético Arnoia of Spain and absolute international with Equatorial Guinea, has been missing since Thursday morning and there is great concern about his whereabouts.

See also  Shocking crime as a young woman in Spain: she was suffocated by who would be her partner

According to the local press, the Spanish Civil Guard launched a search operation upon receiving the warning of a relative of Mitogo. The relative indicated that the player could be in danger.

His teammates are collaborating with the neighbors and the Civil Protection and Armed Institute operators, and they have already managed to locate Mitogo’s phone number, which was found on the bridge that connects Arnoia with Ribadavia. The searches are now focused on the mouth of the Avia river in the Miño.

strange messages

The authorities are investigating his whereabouts, but the messages sent in the last hours before his disappearance are already surprising, in which Mitogo was grateful for the moments of happiness that he had shared together with his family and teammates.

The last time he was seen was by a neighbor at dawn. Hours before, he had been having a drink with a friend in the nearby Orense town of O Carballiño, twenty-five kilometers away from his home.

See also  MotoGP of San Marino: Bagnaia wins, according to Bastianini. Vinales' Aprilia also on the podium

The striker, at 32, has played for other clubs such as Ponferradina, Unionistas de Salamanca, Arenteiro and Compostela.

SPORTS

More sports news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Mystery #missing #footballer #disturbing #messages #generate #fear

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Ascensus was born thanks to a debugging cheat

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Ascensus was born thanks to a debugging cheat

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result