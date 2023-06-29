The player Victor Wembanyama during his presentation with the Spurs. Eric Gay (Associated Press/LaPresse)

The mystery is over. There is already an official measurement for the new sensation of the NBA, the French Victor Wembanyama, chosen number 1 of the draft by the San Antonio Spurs. His height had surely varied due to a combination of factors: his own growth, the conversion between feet and inches and meters and centimeters, and possible measurement errors. Heights ranging as much as three inches (7.6 centimeters) from each other had been posted. Until further notice, Wembanyama officially stands at 7 feet 3.5 inches, making him the second-tallest active player in the US professional basketball league.

The official height equates to a little over 2.22 meters. In recent months, player measurements have been circulating that have ranged from 7-foot-2 to 7-foot-5. Finally, he has stayed at the midpoint between the two. It’s barefoot height, as befits the new NBA rules. The league changed its policy ahead of the 2019-20 season, requiring players to be measured without shoes for their official height. That led to several players shrinking an inch.

In the selection of players of the draft as of last week was listed as 7-foot-4, but no specific measurement had been made. It’s October, when she was in Las Vegas for a couple of exhibition games, her official height was 7’2″ and she may have gained that inch growing up. Currently she is 19 years old, she turned last January.

At 7-3.5″, Wembanyama ranks as the second-tallest player in the NBA, but he may soon become the first. The tallest is the 34-year-old center of the Houston Rockects, Boban Marjanović, in the descending phase of his career, who played only 31 games last year and with an average of five and a half minutes. Marjanović is listed with an official height of 7 feet 4 inches, the equivalent of 2 meters 23.5 centimeters.

The most outstanding players of the ‘draft’ of 2023 with the French Victor Wembanyama, the tallest, in the center. John Minchillo (AP)

The new player for the San Antonio Spurs, who was taller than almost all his classmates at the graduation ceremony. draft from last week, he does surpass the other tallest center in the NBA, the Latvian Kristaps Porziņģis, with 7 feet 3 inches, about 2.21 meters. Porziņģis, an old acquaintance of the Spanish fans since his time in Seville, has left the Washington Wizards for the Boston Celtics, where he can be a key piece for the team to take the step it needs to conquer the ring of champions .

The tallest in history

The tallest player in NBA history was Romanian-born-American Gheorghe Mureșan, who played for the Washington Bullets and New Jersey Nets from 1993 to 2000. He stood at 7 feet 7 inches, 2.31 meters. He still impresses when he shows up at the Capital One arena in Washington.

Manute Bol is sometimes listed as 7 feet 7 inches tall and sometimes 7 feet 6 inches (2.29 meters). The Sudanese went through four NBA teams.

The third tallest player in history said goodbye to the NBA in 2022. It was the Senegalese Tacko Fall, who played first for the Boston Celtics and then for the Cleveland Cavaliers. But his same height of 7 feet 6 inches was officially owned by a good group of players: Montenegrin Slavko Vraneš, German American Shawn Bradley and Chinese Yao Ming. In that historical list, Wembanyama would be in 15th place, but none of those who precede him have his ability with the ball and his accuracy in long-range shots. For this reason, it is considered that the French center is called to mark an era in the NBA.

See also The story of the woman who lost her son and husband crossing the Darién The debut, for July 7 Wembanyama’s NBA summer game debut is expected to take place in Las Vegas. The Spurs have announced this Wednesday that the French center will be with the team in the Summer League that begins on July 7. Wembanyama will not accompany the Spurs when they travel to Sacramento later this week for the California Classic, the first of the club’s two summer league appearances next month. The Spurs summer team will play games in Sacramento on July 3 and 5 before heading to Las Vegas for the main summer tournament. Wembanyama will meet with the team in Las Vegas, the Spurs said. He is expected to start practicing with the summer team later this week in San Antonio. The Spurs will open their summer game schedule in Las Vegas on July 7, with a showdown that night against Charlotte, in a game in which Wembanyama could see their faces with the number 2 of the draft, Brandon Miller of the Hornets.

You can follow EL PAÍS Sports on Facebook and Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.