Drama in Venice, young woman found dead in the water in the Lido area: investigations underway to understand the cause behind her death

A real mystery is what the police have been investigating since yesterday evening, Wednesday 24 July. This is because some passers-by found the body of a young woman woman lying in the water, in the Lido area, in the city of Venice.

There are still many things to be resolved, such as the cause behind his heartbreaking deathbut above all who it is. This is because they did not find the nearby documents and for now they have no certain news on who it could be.

According to initial information released by some local media, the tragedy was discovered among the 22nd and 23rd on Wednesday 24th July. Precisely in the waters between San Nicolò and Santa Maria Elisabetta, in the Lido area, VenicePassers-by saw the girl’s body from afar and from there they called for the prompt intervention of paramedics and law enforcement.

In order to reach the small island, the agents also had to ask for the intervention of the divers of the Fire Brigade. It was precisely the latter who recovered the body and brought it back to shore. The coroner However, having arrived on the scene, he had no choice but to confirm her heartbreaking death.

Investigations to understand the woman’s identity and the cause behind her death

As is standard practice in these cases, the officers notified the prosecutor, who is now dealing with the case and who is trying to figure out who it is. Near her they found no documents that could help in understanding her identity.

From the first information that has come out it would seem that he was wearing a pair of shorts and that they found her with her face revolt pours water.

The investigators who are dealing with the case are now trying to solve this mystery and above all they want to understand the cause which led to his death. Most likely the prosecutor will decide to order an autopsy, also to understand how he lost his life. There will be further updates on this case soon.