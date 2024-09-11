Maria Rosaria Boccia renounces interview on “È sempre Cartabianca”

The failed interview of Maria Rosaria Boccia is tinged with mystery It’s always Cartabianca: the aspiring advisor to the former Minister of Culture Sangiuliano, in fact, arrived at the studios of the program but gave up on speaking at the last moment.

Already at the beginning of the broadcast, the host Bianca Berlinguer had warned viewers of the possible postponement of the interview, declaring that Maria Rosaria Boccia “should have told part of her truth and she said that if the minister doesn’t arrive to do so, she will be the one to tell what the truth is. However, we must use the conditional, we are not sure that she will be present at my interview and to answer the questions of the guests in the studio because a little while ago she told us that she is not feeling well, that she wants to take some time and also discuss with our editorial staff and she asks us to consider the possibility of moving the interview to next week”.

“Let’s wait a few more minutes and see what happens. Let’s see if Maria Rosaria Boccia is convinced to come down to our office or if instead everything can happen on another date or not happen at all,” added Berlinguer, underlining that Maria Rosaria Bocca “never asked for any compensation, from the first moment I called her until the moment she reached the offices.”

Welcome back to #It’sAlwaysCartabianca! Sangiuliano Case: Maria Rosaria Boccia asked us to move the interview to next week, we will keep you updated on her participation during the episode! pic.twitter.com/LqQONjo2gO — It’s always Cartabianca (@CartabiancaR4) September 10, 2024

During the episode, the journalist then made official Boccia’s non-participation in the broadcast, saying that the entrepreneur had “come all the way to the studio to speak live” and that “the interview had also been announced by her on social media”.

“In all my years of profession, this had never happened to me, I was speechless, I didn’t expect that this interview couldn’t be done because she herself had offered, and as our journalists know, she had also said that she wanted to participate in the talk, to compare herself with others, she didn’t want her interview to be commented on without her” added Bianca Berlinguer.

And again: “This afternoon she arrived at the offices and after a long conversation she told us that we had not been sufficiently informed about her case and that she preferred to take another week, promising to return next Tuesday. She had also arrived early”.

Maria Rosaria Boccia will not be attending #It’sAlwaysCartabianca pic.twitter.com/EGyUQNRTjg — It’s always Cartabianca (@CartabiancaR4) September 10, 2024

At the same time, Maria Rosaria Bocca also had her say on the failure to participate in It’s always Cartabianca. The woman, in fact, sent a message to Bianca Berlinguer herself that was read live during the broadcast: “I didn’t run away, I’m not afraid of the truth – Boccia declared, explaining that she had given up on the interview – only because the conditions weren’t right to explain the situation in the best possible way”.