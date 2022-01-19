Rachel Nagy is dead. He only had 37 years old the pianist and vocalist of the rock band “The Detroit Cobras”. The causes of death are not yet known of the woman, who suddenly died, as told on Instagram by the guitarist of the band he was part of. The world of music is in mourning for his passing.

We are deeply saddened by the loss of our dear friend and fellow musician Rachel Lee Nagy.

Touching words those of the guitarist, who speak of all the ache for an interrupted life, which has been source of inspiration for everyone and who together with the Detroit Cobras brought the light of Rock, Soul and R&B all over the world.

More than just a performer, she embodied the spirit of the music itself and took it to new heights with her deeply touching vocal power. I know I’m not alone when I say I was inspired by his vitality, his fierce intensity and his vulnerability.

Rachel Nagy is dead: music world in mourning

Rachel Nagy debuted in 1994 with the Detrorit Cobras. Four years after the band’s first album, “Mink, Rat or Rapid”. And in 2001 the second, “Life, Love and Living”. In 2016 Third Man Records had reissued the first two albums. On social media the label wrote: