From: Julia Hanigk

A mysterious stone finds its way onto the internet. . The speculations about its origin and purpose are as diverse as they are curious.

Vienna – A mysterious, moss-green stone discovered in a forest near Vienna is on Reddit led to a flood of speculation. A social network user came across the stone partially buried in the ground and shared several pictures of it. However, opinions differ as to what the stone could be.

Historic stone? A discovery in the forest leads to speculation on Reddit

Could it be a historical stone that was discovered on the edge of the Höhenstraße towards Klosterneuburg? A Reddit user came across an unusual mound made of stone covered in green moss. The hemispherical shape with a hole in the middle and a smaller ball on the side piqued his curiosity. He further dug up the stone and shared his discovery on Reddit. “Approx. 60 cm in diameter,” he commented on his find. And later added in the comments: “It was built in 1940.”

The Reddit community of the sub-Reddit “WerWieWas” speculated wildly about the possible origin of the stone. Many suspected that it could be a historical relic. A user with 127 likes on his comment (as of March 22nd) suggested: “Could be a boundary stone, look on a map to see if there is a boundary there.” However, the person who discovered the stone was skeptical: “But it would surprise me “Saw a lot of boundary stones in the area yesterday, but none were round,” he wrote. He had discovered even more such “chunks” and speculated: “Maybe there was a road before that and these are remnants.”

But a mythical creature? Or once a useful item? Purpose of the moss stone unclear

However, the search for the origin of the stone is anything but easy. Some users had even more outlandish theories. One person suggested it might be a nuclear bomb. Last first a woman called 911 because she found a hand grenade in the forest. Another person, however, believed that the stone could have served as a weight for a fortification. Another user had a more practical theory: “With that piece of hose in there, it looks like a small garden to me. A fountain/stream where the water comes out.”

But the world of fables and myths was also included in the discussion. One user was convinced: “This is a petrified troll. You can only see the head and the nose.” Another suggested a “petrified Mainzel man”. Whatever kind of stone it may be, anyone who believes that it could be a “boletus” or “truffle” will probably quickly be disappointed – and possibly have to cut their teeth quite a bit.

For some finds, however, their finders didn't even have to go out. Residents found a curiosity right under their carpet. And a historical coin recently made Reddit users reminisce. (jh)

