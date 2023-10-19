Home page politics

From: Fabian Müller

A Patriot air defense system. Ukraine has recently upgraded old defense systems and was able to shoot down several Russian Su-25 jets. (Symbolic image) © Pawel Supernak/dpa

Ukraine was able to shoot down several Russian fighter jets. Western short-range missiles can be used for this – and retrofitting old systems.

Kiev – Russia has lost five fighter jets in operations in Ukraine within ten days. The Russian Air Force has had such a high loss rate since the beginning of the Ukraine war not given. This is reported by the Ukrainian weekly newspaper Kyiv Post and refers to several military experts who independently confirmed the shootings.

Among the planes shot down are reportedly several SU-25 Grach, a Soviet-era armored jet. The Ukrainian military fired anti-aircraft missiles in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donetsk and in the southern region of Zaporizhia, military sources said.

Ukraine probably shoots down five Russian fighter jets: retrofitting of old systems successful

To the Ukrainian News Agency UNIAN Oleksandr Shtupun, a spokesman for the Ukrainian military in the south of the country, explained the shootings by Ukraine. The increasing Russian use of subsonic Su-25 aircraft near the front in support of Russian ground troops has brought the aircraft within range of Ukrainian air defense systems.

The Su-25 “cannot attack from a greater distance, so the enemy has to fly closer. As a result, we have shot down five aircraft in the past ten days,” Shtupun added. All kills took place in regions with heavy ground fighting. In recent weeks, the Russian Air Force has intensified its attacks on Ukrainian lines.

Russian Air Force suffers losses: old Ukrainian stocks depleted

The Ukrainian military did not disclose what type of air defense system was responsible for shooting down the Russian fighter jets. In the past, air defense relied primarily on portable anti-aircraft missiles such as the Polish Grom or the US Stinger. But the According to media reports, stocks are now running low.

As a result, according to the Ukrainian Air Force, the Russian Air Force’s deployment rate in the summer of 2023 was more than twice as high as in 2022. Then in the fall, the USA announced that it would supply Ukraine with AIM-9 missiles. According to US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, these missiles would be used for a new air defense system “that we will hand over to Ukraine in the near future,” he said in mid-October.

Ukraine can report successes: numerous shootings of Russian Su-25 jets in October

A possible scenario is the shooting down of a converted vehicle. The AIM-9 is a missile that uses infrared to target its target and was developed during the Cold War and is primarily used at short range. The USA first announced plans to deliver the missiles to the US in April 2023 Ukraine at. At the time, the missiles were probably intended to be shot down by Ukrainian fighter jets.

But according to a report from the Ukrainian side Defense Express The Ukrainian armed forces are experimenting with retrofitting and converting old Soviet-era anti-aircraft systems. A tracking radar with optics is to be integrated so that Russian fighter planes could be identified and combated. This could put Su-25 jets within range, especially when flying close to the ground.

Shooting down of Russian jets in the Ukraine war: Modified rocket launchers responsible?

It is also possible that the Russian jets were shot down by the Soviet-era Buk heavy rocket launcher. It was also modified and can fire American RIM-7 anti-aircraft missiles. Another scenario is a British missile called AIM-132 ASRAAM. Ukraine received many of these missiles from London in August this year, and they have been used on the battlefield since the beginning of October.

According to the report of the Kyiv Post If all three Western short-range missiles would be able to shoot down a Su-25 jet, where they have so far been used remains a military secret. (fmü)