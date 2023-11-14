Home page World

From: Momir Takac

There has been a sharp increase in diarrheal illnesses in Great Britain. Why the illnesses are increasing now of all times raises questions.

Munich – In Great Britain Cases of serious gastrointestinal illnesses have recently increased unexpectedly. Since mid-August, scientists across the Kingdom have observed an unusual increase in infections with cryptosporidiosis pathogens, which cause severe diarrhea.

The experts published their research results in the infectious diseases journal Eurosurveillance and describe the nationwide increase as “unprecedented and sustained.” From mid-August to early October, there were 2,411 laboratory-confirmed cases in Great Britain, including 2,032 in England, 163 in Wales, 127 in Scotland and 89 in Northern Ireland.

Cryptosporidiosis: Diarrhea cases in Great Britain are increasing rapidly

Normally one expects a little more than 100 cases per month during this time. The estimate is based on the infection situation in recent years. But this year there were almost five times as many cases as usual. At the end of September, almost 500 cryptosporidiosis infections were reported. It is assumed that the number of unreported cases is high. The data is based on routine surveillance, as cases of cryptosporidiosis are reportable in Great Britain, as is the case in Germany. At the beginning of the year there was a steep increase in streptococcal infections in Germany.

Cryptosporidiosis is caused by the intestinal parasite Cryptosporidium, according to the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control. There are two main types of it; Cryptosporidium hominis is mainly responsible for infecting people.

Intestinal parasite is primarily transmitted through water – infection can last up to two weeks

According to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), you become infected with the intestinal parasite through contaminated water, such as drinking water or bathing water. “But also transmissions from person to person, animal to person or Infections from contaminated food are possible“, it continues on the RKI website.

According to the RKI, the infection is mainly manifested by watery diarrhea, which can “sometimes be accompanied by large fluid losses”. Accompanying symptoms may include abdominal pain, nausea, fever and/or weight loss. There is no specific therapy. If necessary, doctors treat with fluid and electrolyte replacement. Anyone affected should drink a lot. Infections last one to two weeks.

Increase in diarrheal illness in Great Britain cannot be explained from a scientific perspective

Scientists don’t know exactly why the number of cases in Great Britain rose so drastically in autumn this year. It is not unusual for there to be a moderate increase in cryptosporidiosis cases at the end of summer, as many people are on vacation and returning from travel. They believe a local outbreak is unlikely as cases are increasing in most parts of the UK.

“Our initial findings suggest that swimming (either in the UK or abroad), including use of swimming pools, and international travel to various destinations may underlie the current increase,” the study concludes.

“At this point, however, it cannot be ruled out that other sources, such as contaminated food, are contributing to the excess.” People in 16 European countries also had diarrhea. She had consumed chicken meat contaminated with salmonella. (mt)