After a cruise, the passengers were on their way home to Manchester. But the travelers were stranded in Bermuda over Christmas.

Bermuda – Maleth Aero flight MLT1975 was scheduled to depart Barbados on December 23rd Manchester fly. The passengers had just returned from a Caribbeancruise arrived in the Caribbean and on the way home. According to plan, the flight was supposed to arrive in the UK after around seven hours, but two and a half hours after departure the plane encountered turbulence.

Sudden turbulence on the plane injures 11 passengers

Without any warning, the Airbus A300-200 suddenly drops twice at an altitude of 11,500 meters, for a few seconds each. The plane is shaken violently and, according to passengers, the lights on board fail. Compared to the Manchester Evening News One passenger reported: “Suddenly the plane just fell. There was a lot of screaming, the lights were flickering.” She describes the falling plane as a roller coaster: “It lifted me out of my seat.”

Eleven of the 225 passengers suffered injuries as a result of the turbulence. The pilots decide to land in Bermuda to get those affected treated. Nine of them were able to leave the hospital on the same day and were accommodated in hotels. The remaining passengers were also only slightly injured. Certain seats on the plane offer greater safety in the event of turbulence.

Passengers stranded in Bermuda after turmoil over Christmas

“I know it's unexpected, but our flights keep changing and we don't really know what's going on,” reports the passenger, who now had to spend Christmas in a hotel in Bermuda. “Of course this is not what we wanted for our guests, but we are working around the clock with the airline and hotels to ensure guests are looked after,” said a spokeswoman for cruise company P&O.

The cause of the incident is unclear. According to the pilot, there was no visible storm and the turbulence occurred unexpectedly. The aircraft was inspected for damage before it began its return journey. On December 27th, the passengers are according to an update from The Aviation Herald arrived back in Manchester with a replacement plane. With a few tips you can make it easier to survive turbulence.