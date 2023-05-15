FromKai Hartwig close

On the Danish Baltic Sea island of Bornholm, the ground shook on Saturday. The tremors startled many people. An expert classifies what is happening.

Bornholm – Last weekend, mysterious tremors were noticed on the Danish Baltic Sea island of Bornholm. The earth shook there on Saturday (May 13). But what was the reason? There is still no clarity on this, but an expert excludes an earthquake in Denmark as the cause.

Baltic Sea island of Bornholm: explosion or earthquake? Expert classifies mysterious shocks

Geophysicist Trine Dahl-Jensen from the Geological Survey of Denmark and Greenland believes that an explosion in Poland could have triggered the tremors on Bornholm. “We’ve had almost 70 reports from people on Bornholm about all kinds of blast waves, low-pitched rumbles and rattling windows,” said Dahl-Jensen. These were noticed between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m.

The ground tremors of unknown origin are definitely an extraordinary event, the scientist confirmed: “We have never received so many reports from Bornholm.” A seismic event has not yet been detected in the affected region. Dahl-Jensen assumes that the perceptions on Bornholm were sound waves. And no earthquake.

Bornholm: According to an expert, the explosion in Poland is a possible cause of tremors on the Danish Baltic Sea island

However, an explosion in northern Poland coincided with the reports from Bornholm, as the expert went on to explain. This happened on land and was recorded by several measuring stations shortly before 3 p.m. However, it has not been clarified whether there is a connection with the perceptions on Bornholm. “I don’t know whether sound from an explosion in Poland can travel that far,” said Dahl-Jensen. She did not want to speculate about other possible causes for the mysterious vibrations on Bornholm – such as supersonic aircraft.

In principle, detonations in Denmark and neighboring countries are nothing unusual, the scientist emphasized. “We register explosions in our neighboring countries every day.” These could occur, for example, in mining. Meanwhile, the earthquake in Poland was not particularly strong.

The police on Bornholm announced on Saturday that they had received several reports of earthquake-like tremors – especially in the east of the island. A spokesman was able to provide further details on Sunday dpa-Do not call request at first. The investigation into the event is currently ongoing. It’s not the first case, however, that has caused unrest among the islanders. In 2022 there was already a blackout on the Baltic Sea island of Bornholm. (kh/dpa)