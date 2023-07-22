The Postal Service of South Korea went into a state of alert this Friday (21) after sending mysterious packages that may contain toxic substances to various parts of the country. The hypothesis arose after three people were hospitalized in the country.

The first known incident occurred on Thursday (20) in the port city of Ulsan, where one of the packages was received at an assistance center for people with physical disabilities.

Three people who were present when the package was opened felt dizzy and short of breath. They had to be sent to a hospital, where they remain hospitalized until today, but they are already stable.

Medical tests have not yet indicated the cause of the symptoms. The package was sent to the Defense Development Agency for further analysis.

Today, around 6:00 pm (local time, 6:00 am GMT), a similar package was found in a post office in the same city and reports began to multiply, as boxes of the same model were detected in at least five districts: Seoul, Yongin (suburb of the South Korean capital), Daejeon (center of the country), Haman (southeast) and Jeju Island (southwest).

The packages, which appear to contain a pasty and odorless product, are yellow or black in color and, in several cases, the sender has indicated that the shipment came from an alleged company called Chunghwa Post with a PO Box in Taipei, Taiwan.

According to the South Korean police, the sender’s contact details are insufficient for the investigation.

Municipalities began sending messages to cell phones using the national alert system, warning citizens that “unidentified international mail items are being reported at multiple points”. Another pop-up message warns citizens “do not open mail from unknown sources and immediately call police numbers or emergency services.”

About 1,700 people had to be temporarily evacuated from the Korea Post (KP) headquarters building located in Seoul’s Myeongdong district as a security measure.

One person, after consulting the news, informed the authorities that he received a package sent from Taiwan on July 11 in Jeju Island.

The package contained two plastic bottles, discarded by the recipient, who was unaware that the package was sent.

Likewise, a resident of Haman delivered this Friday to the authorities a mysterious package that he received two months ago and never opened, but which, in this case, was sent from Malaysia.