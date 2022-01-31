Our galaxy, the Milky Way, continues to spark great interest from the scientific community that frequently reveals mysteries of the infinity of features found within this great cosmic mass.

Recently a group of researchers revealed that the center of the milky way It has almost a thousand mysterious filaments inexplicably hanging in space.

As mentioned by the researcher, Farhad Yusef-Zadeh, of Northwestern University who discovered the magnetic Filaments, noted that these strange objects are up to 150 light-years long and are found in pairs or clusters, often stacked at the same distance from each other.

The image was released by Northwestern University

These strands, which were first seen 35 years ago via radio waves, were captured in an unprecedented image made possible by the technology of the Meerkat radio telescope, located in South Africa which has revealed almost a thousand mysterious filaments.

Farhad Yusef-Zadeh mentioned in a Northwestern statement that the mysterious filaments comprise cosmic ray electrons that spin the magnetic field at close to the speed of light. But its origin remains an unsolved mystery.

“Now, we finally see the big picture: a panoramic view filled with a large number of filaments. Just examining a few filaments makes it hard to draw any real conclusions about what they are and where they came from. This is a milestone in improving our understanding of these structures.” Yusef-Zedeh said.

Now this new research has detected 10 times more filaments than previously discovered. To do this, scientists spent three years working to build the image with a clarity and detail never seen before.

For new observations were made and data were collected at the South African Radio Astronomy Observatory (SARAO). Using 200 hours of time on SARAO’s MeerKAT telescope. Through this work, scientists were able to assemble a mosaic of 20 separate observations of different sections of the sky toward the center of the Milky Way about 25,000 light-years from Earth.