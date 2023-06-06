Diego Sousai

06/06/2023 – 3:20 am

Researchers have uncovered evidence that members of a mysterious archaic human species buried their dead and carved symbols on cave walls long before the first evidence of burials by modern humans. Brains belonging to the extinct species known as Homo naledi were about one-third the size of a modern human brain.

The revelations could change our understanding of human evolution, because until now such behaviors have only been associated with larger-brained Homo sapiens and Neanderthals. The findings are detailed in three studies that have been accepted for publication in the journal eLife, and preprints of the articles are available on BioRxiv.

Fossils belonging to Homo naledi were first discovered in South Africa’s Rising Star cave system during excavations in 2013. The cave system forms part of South Africa’s Cradle of Humankind, a UNESCO World Heritage Site encompassing an area where Scientists have found fossils of several ancient species of human ancestors – remains that are helping to unravel the story of human evolution.

Paleoanthropologist and National Geographic Explorer-in-Residence Dr. Lee Berger and his team of “underground astronauts” continued their work in the extensive and dangerous caves to better understand extinct hominids, or ancient human ancestors.

Now, the research team has discovered the remains of Homo naledi adults and children that were laid to rest in a fetal position inside cave depressions and covered with earth. The burials are older than any known Homo sapiens burial by at least 100,000 years.

While working to identify the cave burials, the scientists also found a number of symbols engraved on the cave walls, which are estimated to be between 241,000 and 335,000 years old, but they want to continue their testing for a more accurate dating.

Symbols include deeply carved hashtag-like cross hatches and other geometric shapes. Similar symbols found in other caves were carved by early Homo sapiens 80,000 years ago and Neanderthals 60,000 years ago and are thought to have been used as a way of recording and sharing information.

“These recent findings suggest intentional burials, the use of symbols and meaning-making activities by Homo naledi. It seems an inescapable conclusion that, in combination, they indicate that this small-brained species of ancient human relatives was performing complex death-related practices,” Berger, lead author of two of the studies and co-author of the third, said in a statement. “This would mean not only that humans are not unique in developing symbolic practices, but may not even have invented such behaviors.”

Homo naledi shared some similarities with humans, such as walking upright and manipulating objects with their hands, but members of the species had smaller heads, shorter stature, and were leaner and stronger, Berger said.

Homo naledi’s shoulders — which were oriented for better climbing — and teeth shared similarities with earlier hominids such as Australopithecus, said Dr. John Hawks, professor of anthropology and paleoanthropology at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

The researchers found plenty of Homo naledi fossils in the caves, including remains of very young babies and old adults, to help them understand Naledi as a population, Hawks said. And as the team moved further into the caves, it became clear that Homo naledi was very familiar with and using large parts of the cave system.

When Berger and his team announced the discovery of Homo naledi in 2015, they suggested that it was possible that the species deliberately disposed of its dead in the cave.

But the idea of ​​a small-brained hominid doing this was considered a very controversial hypothesis.

In 2018, the team began to find evidence to support the idea that Homo naledi intentionally buried their dead. Scientists have found ovals excavated in cave surfaces resembling holes and body remains placed in undulating positions.

Other cemeteries were dug horizontally into hillsides, with bodies placed inside, showing that the remains did not end up there by other, unintentional means, Berger said.

“It’s not a body that died in a depression or a hole. It was a whole body that was covered in dirt and then decomposed within the grave itself, in part demonstrating that it was buried at the time as a whole flesh entity, but not by some dramatic collapse or being washed away,” Berger said. “We feel they have passed the litmus test of human burials or archaic human burials and the oldest human burials, and therefore we describe them as tombs or burials of the non-human species, Homo naledi.”

And then, the team found an artifact inside a burial and discovered carvings on the wall.























