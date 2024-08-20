Home World

An unusual sign on a house wall sets off alarm bells for a resident. They quickly suspect that it is a “theft sign” from professional burglar gangs.

Imst – Summer is the peak season for burglars. Many people travel – and that is exactly when their homes become the target of criminals. Experienced burglar gangs act strategically: they first carefully observe residential areas before striking. In order to identify suitable properties and avoid risky ones, the perpetrators often use so-called “thieves’ marks”. These are secret signs that they leave on house walls.

Discussion on the Internet: Old rogue’s mark or harmless prank?

Last week, a possible case of so-called “rogue’s marks” on the platform Reddit for discussions. A picture drawn with a pen or chalk on a house wall in the Austrian town of Imst shows a kind of five-armed spider. The user posted the question: “Please help, what does this marking on the house mean? Today there were two beggars here. Crime incoming?” In the comments is quickly called “thieves’ marks” as an answerOne comment advises: “Means it’s time for a watchdog.”

Burglars and beggars have been using such signs to communicate since the 12th century. They are often found on the frame of the front door, on mailboxes, next to doorbells or on intercoms. The thieves’ marks have remained in use to this day, even if their significance is declining. According to police For example, a zigzag line stands for “biting Dog“, while a double diamond signals “There is money here”. The symbol shared on Reddit is not exactly included in the known lists, but is most reminiscent of a circle with five lines. The meaning: “Attention, danger”. Whether the symbol in Austria However, it initially remained unclear whether the discovered sign was actually a thieves’ mark.

Modern tricks of criminals: From warchalking to plastic strips

The Police are familiar with such symbolsBut crime never sleeps and criminals have long been using modern technologies. Nowadays, burglar gangs hardly ever rely on thieves’ marks, but mostly on digital means of communication, such as the Criminal police explainFor example, burglars now also use Internet-based intelligence services to communicate and coordinate their plans. A modern counterpart to the antiquated rogue’s mark is so-called WarChalking, which reveals information about WLAN networks or even passwords.

More advanced methods include extremely thin adhesive strips or invisible plastic strips that are attached to doors. This makes it easy to determine whether a door has been opened – i.e. whether someone is home or not. Similarly, “narrow strips of paper or plastic, cut drinking straws or similar that are placed inconspicuously between the door and the door frame” work, as the Austrian Criminal Police Office informed. Also Stones, leaves or branches that fall between roller shutters or doors are jammed, can serve as a clue, warns the police.

Protect your home from burglaries: This is what the police recommend

Criminal marks discovered: How to proceed – Be attentive

– Signs discovered? Photographing “thieves’ marks”

– Remove characters

– Report incident to the police

– Inform neighbors, because they could also be targets of burglars

To prevent break-ins, the police recommend burglar-proof doors and windows and the use of an alarm system. Suspicious people should be reported immediately. Windows should never be left ajar. It is also not advisable to announce vacation plans on social media. If you are going away for a long time, you should ask friends or neighbors to empty the mailbox and check regularly that everything is in order.