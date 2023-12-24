Home page World

From: Stella Henrich

Press Split

The Colombian Navy has found an ancient shipwreck in the Caribbean. A huge treasure of gold is suspected to be under the “San José”. It should now be lifted.

Bogota – More than 300 years ago, the ship “San José” sank off the coast of Colombia. It was on its way from the Spanish colonies in Latin America to the Spanish court of the then King Philip V of Spain. However, it never got there. On the night of June 7, 1708, it was sunk by a British fleet in the Caribbean Sea after fighting.

Not just the approximately 600 crew members, only a few of whom loudly German wave (DW) survived and were on board the San José. There was also a lot of wealth worth billions of dollars on the ship. When the wreck was discovered in 2015, then-Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos presented it as “the most valuable treasure ever found in human history,” it said DW-Report further. This is said to contain 200 tons of gold, silver and emeralds. Also A 400-year-old wreck was recently recovered in Germany.

000_32C29DD.jpg © AFP

Mysterious shipwreck is to be lifted – “archaeological wreck, not treasure”

The legal dispute over the treasures on the sunken Spanish warship, which still lies in the depths of the ocean, continues. Now Colombia's culture minister, Juan David Correa, has said, according to the British Guardian announced that the first salvage attempts would be made in April or May next year. Correa promised that it would be a scientific expedition. “This is an archaeological wreck, not a treasure,” Correa said after a meeting with President Gustavo Petro. “This is an opportunity for us to become a country at the forefront of underwater archaeological research,” the minister continued in the report. By chance This diver discovered ancient coins off the coast of Sardinia in sand.

In order to be able to remove the material from the San José shipwreck, robots and diving boats will be used in the rescue. It will then be taken aboard a naval vessel for further analysis. Based on the results, a second attempt could be planned, he said Guardian the minister.

Mysterious shipwreck is to be recovered: Who owns the gold treasure?

In 2018, the Colombian government abandoned its plan to excavate the wreckage. There were disputes with a company that had claimed half of the treasure. It should be loud stern.de was the US salvage company Glocca Morra, which claimed to have discovered the San José in 1981. The company is said to have transmitted the coordinates to the Colombian government and at the same time asserted claims. The Colombian government, on the other hand, claims to have found the wreck of the San José in another location.

Spain also looks out loud DW the historic ship as its state property. In addition, the indigenous Qhara Qhara ethnic group from Bolivia also claims the treasure on board the San José as their own, as they were forced to work as forced laborers to mine silver during the colonial period.

Cruise vacation: Unpleasant truths that everyone should know View photo series

Regardless of the disputes, the rescue should begin and apparently at a high pace. Because for the current president, the rescue is a priority. What this means is loud starthat the recovery will begin during Petro's term of office. It ends in 2026. (sthe)