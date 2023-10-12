Home page World

From: John Welte

Split

In Italy, like here in the Abruzzo National Park, bears are repeatedly shot. © Parco Nazionale d’Abruzzo Lazio e Molise/Facebook

Bears regularly made headlines in northern Italy because they invaded settlements. Now two of the predators have been discovered dead. Animal rights activists believe in poaching.

Trento – Bears have been a hot topic in northern Italy since the death of a jogger in the spring of this year. There have been further attacks on people, most recently the animals invaded settlements and plundered garbage cans. Several problem bears are to be captured or killed, which has not yet been achieved. Some locals are now apparently resorting to vigilantism.

On Wednesday afternoon (October 11th), the Autonomous Province of Trento announced with a thin press release that two dead bears had been found in Trentino – in the municipal areas of Bresimo and Ronzone in the Non Valley (Val di Non), about 60 kilometers west of Bolzano. “The first of the two specimens has already been recovered and delivered to the Venice Zooprophylactic Institute,” reports the province. The cause of death should be determined there.

Now seven bears in Trentino have died mysteriously

This year there are already seven bears who died in mysterious ways: On April 30th, the carcass of M62 was discovered on April 30th in an inaccessible area between Lake Molveno and San Lorenzo Dorsino north of Lake Garda. Authorities said the suspected cause of death was an attack by another bear. Animal rights activists already believed back then that M62 died at the hands of humans. Subsequently, three more dead bears were found dead in Val di Sole, on Monte Peller and in the Cavedago area, northwest of Trento.

On September 27th, the bear F36 was found dead in the Bondone valley in the municipality of Judicaria, north of Lake Garda. An initial external examination of the carcass did not allow any conclusions to be drawn as to the cause of death. However, there was a provincial kill order against this bear, which was issued by the province after two mock attacks on hikers: a decision that was, however, suspended by the regional administrative court of Trent and is still the subject of a legal dispute.

Animal rights activists no longer believe in coincidence

The leader of the European Animal Rights Party, Stefano Fuccelli, suspects that the bears were killed by humans: “We no longer believe in coincidences, we no longer believe in another accidental death, we no longer believe in the forest department reports. “We no longer believe in a local government that has declared war on wild animals and protected species, encourages poachers and incites social hatred,” the broadcaster quoted Rai as saying Fuccelli.

Massimo Vitturi from the animal protection organization LAV says “that the province in question is a real Wild West for wild animals: every day we have to count the victims of wild killers. A real massacre to which we are responding with all legal means at our disposal.”

Bears also die at the hands of humans in Abruzzo in central Italy: a mother bear was poached by a hunter. In the past there have been other such cases in Abruzzo, which the national park there had documented.