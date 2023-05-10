Home page politics

From: Franziska Black

Shortly before the “Day of Victory” the markings are said to have been discovered. In the Ukraine war, many apparently believe that this cannot be a coincidence.

New York/Moscow – In the Ukraine war, red crosses are now making the Russians nervous. They reportedly appeared as markers on Moscow’s streets the day before Vladimir Putin’s military parade marking Russia’s “Victory Day.” Some believe they are markers for alleged drone targets in Russia.

The story is making the rounds both on social networks and Ukrainian news outlets, reported Newsweek. In the Ukraine war, speculation is now rampant.

This picture of a Red Cross in Moscow is making the rounds on the internet. Its authenticity is not verified. © Screenshot: Twitter @NOELreports

Red crosses on roads in Russia – speculation about drone targets

The Russian-language Ukrainian online portal online.etc Commenting on the speculation, according to the report, “It is likely that such markings indicate locations where missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles will strike.”

“In Moscow, people are crazy about the red crosses that have appeared all over the city,” he said Newsweek Ukrainian journalist Andrey Tsaplienko from a Telegram entry. Tsaplienko suspected that they were an attempt to annoy the Russians in the Ukraine war: “Apparently they fear that these could be references to air strikes on May 9th.”

Markings from the Ukraine war are said to have also been seen in Crimea

A Ukrainian reported on Twitter that such red crosses were also sighted in Crimea, which was annexed by Russia. The information could not initially be checked independently, nor could the authenticity of the photos.

Others commented on social media that at the start of the Ukraine war, Ukrainian buildings and streets were marked with crosses and circles by saboteurs to mark targets for the Russian military.

Russia accuses the US of alleged drone attacks on Putin

In the past few days, Russian authorities had reported numerous drone attacks and fires caused by them. In early May, Moscow announced the downing of two drones. From a Russian perspective, it was supposed to be a drone attack on Putin. The Kremlin accused the US of being behind the drone attack, which Washington denied. (frs)