Home page World

From: Marcus Gable

Split

In the US, a man dumps hundreds of pounds of pasta in the woods in response to his mother’s death. A social media post puts politics on the map.

New Jersey – Walkers can expect to spot an animal or unusual plant or two on a trip into the forest. On the other hand, nobody expects a huge mountain of pasta between bushes and trees. But that’s exactly what American Nina Jochnowitz found when she was out and about in Veterans Park in Old Bridge Township, New Jersey.

Around 500 pounds – around 250 kilograms – are said to have been lying there, including countless spaghetti, macaroni and ziti. Jochnowitz, a former city council candidate, had been alerted by a concerned resident and shared several photos via Facebook. Other citizens also picked up the photos of the unusual find, media like that New York Post or nj.com reported in detail.

Noodle mountain in the forest in the USA: Politicians react to “Mission Impasteable” after social media post

According to Jochnowitz, the community responded to their posts and removed the pasta. Your friend spoke of a “Mission Impasteable”. Other rubbish was also cleared away, some from nearby rivers. Nevertheless, she is disappointed because the district is largely ignored.

Loud Philadelphia Inquirer A community spokesman explained: “Two employees of the public utility company cleaned the area. They loaded and properly disposed of all of the pasta in less than an hour.” It was “several hundred pounds of uncooked pasta” that was removed from its packaging and dumped in the stream.

Masses of pasta in the forest: this is where the man unloaded the hundreds of kilograms of pasta. © Screenshot Facebook

Man brings tons of pasta into the forest: reaction to his mother’s death

The origin of the pasta is also clear. As Jochnowitz revealed, a surveillance camera shows a man from the neighborhood clearing out the vast amounts of pasta from a house. According to him, it was a reaction to the death of his mother, who was apparently a really big noodle fan: “There was so much that he was probably a little overwhelmed.”

The man is believed to be a former military man. According to Jochnowitz, he is in contact with the family. But she doesn’t want to reveal his name for one simple reason: “I don’t want him to go through the trauma again. I don’t think it would be fair for the media to make a story out of someone’s distress.”

Pasta in large quantities in the forest: local residents also refer to piles of tires

It is not known what punishment the man will face. Local residents are said to have taken the excitement partly with humor. Even if the pasta story obviously reveals a problem in the community. According to Jochnowitz, he leads clean-up campaigns, once 300 tires were removed from an estuary lake: “We got the district to remove about half. But there is still a pile that is not being eliminated.”

A woman shows an alleged “pasta trick” from Italy and is torn up in the net. Because parents their Children eat noodles straight from the table leave, the network is enthusiastic. (mg)