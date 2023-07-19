Australian space agency investigates origin; item was found on a beach on sunday (16.jul)

An object found in Australia may be part of the remains of a foreign space launch vehicle, announced the country’s space agency on Monday (17.Jul.2023). The organization also said it is in contact with other space agencies to identify the item.

“Since the origin of the object is unknown, the community should avoid handling it or trying to move it. If the community detects more suspicious debris, they should report it to local authorities and notify the Australian Space Agency.”, guided the agency in publication on Twitter.

The cylindrical object the size of a small car was found on a beach in Green Head, about 250 km north of Perth city. On the occasion, the Western Australia Policeresponsible for the region, isolated the area.

On Monday (17.jul), the police said in announcement that it is coordinating a joint investigation into the item’s origins and that the object is being guarded by force officials.

“This measure was taken to ensure the preservation of possible evidence and facilitate the performance of additional forensic examinations. The object is being treated as dangerous until its origin can be established. People in the area should keep a safe distance.”he said.