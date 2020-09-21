The mysterious ninth planet in our solar system has never been seen. But researchers firmly believe in its existence. Light could soon come into the darkness.

Investigate for years Astronomers the riddle of one ninth planet in our solar system.

the riddle of one in our solar system. The researchers disagree: is it really a planet?

New technic could soon bring light into the darkness.

The space has always fascinated mankind. Already the Egyptians were concerned with our solar system. But despite modern technology and decades of research, not everything is known about our solar system. The mysterious, ninth planet on. Is there another satellite in our solar system after Neptune? Research may soon know more.

Space: Mysterious ninth planet – researchers suspect other planets behind Neptune

Since the 2000s, the theory took off ninth planet gaining speed beyond Neptune’s orbit. Various scientists, including the Brazilian astronomer Rodney Gomes and US astronomer Chad Trujillo with his colleague Scott Sheppard, examined the Orbits of Trans-Neptunian objects. These include dwarf planets that move around the sun beyond Neptune. The researchers noticed similar orbits of the so-called KGO, which could be traced back to an attraction by another body, e.g. objects of planetary mass, reports the focus. So a ninth planet in our solar system?

The researchers Batygin and Brown at a California university also stated in 2016 that the probability of a random constellation was only 0.007%. In which Planets it could be an ice giant ten times the mass of the earth. After corrected research on five Earth masses, Batygin said in 2019: “With five Earth masses, it is reminiscent of super-earths that exist in foreign star systems.”

Mysterious ninth planet: research disagrees – planet or black hole?

Is Planet nine a planet at all? Research disagrees. Because the deviations in the orbits of the trans-Neptunian objects can also be explained differently. A “brown dwarf” that passes in interstellar space, many small objects that influence the orbits or a so-called one would also be possible primordial black hole, so focus.de. With a primordial Black hole if it is a slight form of a black hole, which probably formed around the time of the Big Bang, see above Spektrum.de.

The Austrian computer scientist and science author Marcus Stöger describes the idea of ​​a black hole or a brown dwarf as “funny ideas that cannot be ruled out, but the probability is negligible”, according to focus.de. Further Researches on the other hand see the existence of a planet-like celestial body as unlikely. According to the online magazine, a black hole would explain the previously missing trail of light on a ninth planet heise.de.

Space: Mysterious ninth planet: New technology could shed light on the darkness

A new telescope could soon bring light into the darkness. The Vera C. Rubin Observatory is a telescope that can completely photograph the night sky in three nights. In this way, it could detect objects that are pulled into a potential black hole and thus indirectly shed light into the darkness of the research around the ninth planet bring. The telescope will be commissioned in 2022, so that Rubin Observatory. Until then, the researchers and those interested in space will have to be patient a little longer. It is possible that the planet has already been found unconsciously.

Legacy of a genius is supposed to inspire astronomy by telescope

