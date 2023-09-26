Just like car manufacturers, tire factories also try to use recycled and organic raw materials as much as possible. Pirelli has now become the first to develop a logo to indicate that a tire consists of at least half of these materials.

The new logo, with two arrows in a circle, underlines its commitment to environmental sustainability while at the same time high safety standards, according to tire brand Pirelli. The logo will be applied to new products, giving customers a clear indication of a less environmentally harmful tire option.

Less than 30 percent fossil ingredients

The logo made its debut on the P Zero E tire, which consists of more than 55 percent sustainable materials. Pirelli aims to further improve sustainability, requiring car tires to contain at least 60 percent organic raw materials and 12 percent recycled materials by 2030. At the same time, the so-called fossil ingredients will be reduced to less than 30 percent.

Pirelli P Zero E © Pirelli



Natural rubber

The new logo should make it clear to customers that they can choose more sustainable tires. The composition of the tires is permanently monitored by an agency that is the world leader in this field. Pirelli has been working on making its tires more environmentally friendly for some time. In 2021, it was the first manufacturer to launch a tire using natural rubber.

Sunflower seeds and used cooking oil

The Zero E-band consists, among other things, of lignin, which comes from scrap from the pulp and paper industry. The tires also contain silica from rice cultivation waste and pyrolysis oil from discarded tires. Raw materials made from used cooking oil, rubber from the rubber tree and plasticizers from vegetable biomass, such as sunflower seeds, are also part of the recipe.