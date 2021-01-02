A mysterious monolith 3.5 meters high, similar to those previously discovered in the United States and Europe, appeared in the Canadian city of Toronto. CTV News…

Locals found him on the shores of Lake Ontario on December 31 and began taking pictures with him. However, already on January 1, vandals covered the metal object with red paint.

A monolith of shiny metal two human height was first discovered in Utah in November 2020. He disappeared a few days later. Later, another object was discovered at the top of Mount Pine in California.

Then they began to be found in European countries – in the UK, Germany, Spain, the Netherlands, Poland, Romania and Slovenia.