Mysterious lung disease is spreading in China: WHO worries

From: Kai Hartwig, Robin Dittrich, Romina Kunze

In China, the number of respiratory diseases is increasing alarmingly. Children are particularly affected by the mysterious virus. The WHO is looking for answers.

Update from November 23rd, 10:52 p.m.: The World Health Organization (WHO) had asked China for information. Now the People’s Republic has commented on an increase in pneumonia in children. The WHO announced on Thursday that, according to Chinese authorities, no new pathogens were behind the incidents. No “unusual or new pathogens or unusual clinical pictures” could be detected.

The increase in respiratory diseases in northern China is due to a large number of “known pathogens”, the Chinese authorities assured, according to the WHO. This also applies to the capital Beijing and the northeastern province of Liaoning. In addition, the number of respiratory infections is not so high that local hospitals are overloaded.

The WHO officially asked for the statement on Wednesday (November 22nd) after cases of “flu-like illnesses” and especially pneumonia in children had increased in northern China since mid-October compared to previous years. Information was also requested on the spread of known pathogens such as flu viruses, the Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus and the so-called respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), which can cause serious respiratory diseases, especially in babies.

First report from November 23rd, 2:08 p.m.: Geneva – It felt like it came overnight, started with reports of isolated cases, before it expanded into an epidemic in China in January 2020 and was given a name the following month. Covid-19, the World Health Organization (WHO) named the viral disease at the time, accompanied by headlines such as “WHO crisis meeting due to coronavirus” or “WHO observes mysterious lung disease”. What followed is known.

Almost four years later, the organization is again faced with acute concerns: an unknown lung disease is spreading in China and primarily affects children. The WHO is alarmed – and is demanding extensive information about it from Beijing.

WHO demands comprehensive information about current lung disease in China

The winter months are also typically the time for colds. Experience shows that respiratory diseases increase significantly in the cold season. Flu infections and corona cases have recently increased again in Germany, and virologist Stöhr fears a “violent” corona winter. But the number of cases and symptoms is not only increasing in Germany. A lung disease that mainly affects children is currently spreading in China.

The World Health Organization has therefore called on China to provide information about the increased incidence of pneumonia in children in the north of the country. Specifically, the WHO demands access to previous findings regarding the disease as well as its spread and laboratory tests. The WHO posted this on X (formerly Twitter).