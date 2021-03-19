A research team has discovered living things on the International Space Station (ISS): The find could revolutionize space research.

Washington DC – The astronauts were obviously not traveling all that alone: ​​Researchers recently discovered new strains of bacteria on the International Space Station (ISS). Scientist of the Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) found four bacterial strains, three of which were unknown to them and cavorted in different places in the ISS. The find could be of great use for science in the future: The bacteria could help breed life on Mars.

According to the report, earth and freshwater are part of the habitat of all four bacterial strains discovered. They usually help protect against plant pests. So what are they doing in the middle of space? The scientists Dr. Kasthuri Venkateswaran and Dr. Nitin Kumar Singh dated JPL of the NASA stated that the bacteria could be useful in growing crops in space.

“In order to grow plants in extreme places where resources are minimal, we have to isolate new types of microbes that promote plant growth under stressful conditions.” Apparently, it was the scientists themselves who brought the creatures with them to the ISS. Because they kept growing small amounts of fruit and vegetables.

Bacteria on the ISS: strain could help agriculture

And the microbe roommates had been eating at the same table with them almost all the time. Between 2015 and 2016, the scientists collected samples from various locations on the ISS. In May 2015, they also removed one from the dining table and found the same bacterial strain in all of the space station locations examined: Methylobacterium ajmalii. Thanks to its robustness, the bacterium could serve as the basis for agriculture in Mars colonies in the future. (Zülal Acar) *fr.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA