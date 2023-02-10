On January 28, the camera Subaru Asahi Starlocated in the telescope subaru in hawaii caught a series of green lines bright in the night sky.

Initially, experts from National Astronomical Observatory of Japan (NAOJ)co-owners of the camera, believed that the light came from the ICESat-2 satellite from NASA, which is used to monitor the thickness of sea ice, ice sheets, and terrestrial forests. However, it was later discovered that this was not the case.

After updating the images, NAOJ found a more likely candidate to be the culprit: the instrument ACDL of the Chinese satellite Daqi-1/AEMS. This satellite is in orbit to monitor global carbon levels and air pollution.

The ACDL is a lidar, an acronym for “laser imaging, detection and ranging”, which works a bit like sonar. Instead of sending sound waves, it sends laser rays.

He Dr. Anthony J. Martino, a scientist specializing in astronomy, explained that these laser beams can be visible from Earth if they are bright enough and occur at night in an area without light pollution.

Furthermore, the scientists also mentioned that Chinese satellites are employing technologies similar to those used by NASA and other countries, and it is likely that we will see more of these mysterious laser beams in the future.

Despite the fact that it was not an alien spacecraft, these laser beams remain an enigma. The appearance of these laser beams from outer space is a reminder of the advanced technology that exists and of the need to continue investigating and understanding more about the universe and our environment.

It may interest you:

It is likely that we will see more of these mysterious laser beams in the future, so it is important that scientists continue to investigate and understand their origin and purpose.