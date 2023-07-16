Home page World

A TikToker filmed a curious insect in Australia. This looks almost extraterrestrial. In fact, it is a known species.

Laverton – The TikTok video describes the strange insect that user @mesc27 encountered near the western Australian town of Laverton as a “creature from hell”. In fact, at first glance it is difficult to tell which insect it is. It is slightly bluish, the rear part of its body is erected, with which the creature repeatedly makes a stinging movement reminiscent of a scorpion.

TikTok users are guessing what the mysterious insect is about

There is also a lot of speculation in the comments about what kind of insect this is. “What is that?” asks several users. Others compare the strange insect to known movie monsters. “It’s one of those Starship Troopers things,” commented one user. Another claims to have recognized the boss from the well-known video game series “Dark Souls”.

Many are disgusted or terrified. “New fear unlocked,” reads one comment. “Is that a thorn?” asks a worried user. Others respond with humor. “Australia is now just creating new creatures every day,” writes one user jokingly.

Entomologist explains: Insect from Australia is a stick insect species

In fact, the creature is neither a “spawn of hell” nor an extraterrestrial being. As Nikolai Tatarnic, curator of entomology at the Western Australian Museum, told the news portal news.com.au reveals that it is a stick insect species. “We believe the insect in the clip is in the genus Paronchestus, probably P. cornutus, because it closely resembles a specimen in our collection that was collected at Laverton,” says Tatarnic.

The mysterious insect in the TikTok video is a stick insect species. © Emanuele Biggi/FLPA/IMAGO

He further explains that this is camouflage behavior of the stick insect. “Some species also show threatening or frightening gestures (also called ‘deimatic behavior’) to ward off potential predators.” This explains the stinging movements made by the insect in the video. Incidentally, the insect species is not dangerous. It is non-toxic and feeds on plants.

In Germany, you usually have to deal with well-known insects, such as wasps. With a few tricks, the insects, which are particularly annoying in summer, can be driven away; So there is no need to avoid outdoor activities.