What is that? Scientists puzzle over these holes on the sea floor. © NOAA

Scientists rack their brains over holes on the sea floor. A team of researchers discovered a series of holes at a depth of 2,560 meters north of the Azores.

Ponta Delgada – The world of the sea is mysterious. A phenomenon on the seabed north of the Azores (Portugal) is now the focus of research: there are mysterious holes, 10 to 12 centimeters in size and arranged in rows. The US National Meteorological and Oceanographic Administration (NOAA) reports that they look as if they were man-made into the sea floor.

NOAA shares footage of mysterious holes on the sea floor

These strange formations were noticed during a dive of an Okeanos expedition. “However, the small piles of sediment around the holes indicate that they were excavated,” writes NOAA about the recordings. “We tried to look inside the holes and work them with the tools. It was not apparent whether the holes below the sediment surface were connected,” reports NOAA. Did living organisms create these unusual holes?

Are aliens behind these mysterious holes?

There are various hypotheses about the mysterious holes in the earth’s crust under the Atlantic. Science has not yet been able to provide a definitive answer. NOAA even reached out to the public via social media to discuss further hypotheses. “From extraterrestrials to an unknown species of crab to gas rising from beneath the sea floor” – these were some theories.

Secrets in the ocean: Researchers discovered such formations in the Atlantic as early as 2004

Researchers discovered such rows of holes in the Atlantic as early as 2004 – at that time at a depth of 2,820 metres. In an article on the discovery, scientists Michael Vecchione and Odd Aksel Bergstad refer to these mysterious holes as “signs of life.” Although the two researchers were not able to definitively determine the source of the holes or their construction. The raised sediment could indicate excavation by an organism living in the sediment. Or it could have been created while digging, for example when a large animal was looking for food on the sediment surface. And so does the pattern on the surface of the seabed. The mysterious holes revealed a gap in our basic understanding of mid-ocean ridge ecosystems, the scientists said. A final explanation is still pending. And so the origin of the mysterious holes remains a mystery for the time being.

The ocean is full of countless mysteries. Who knows what else seems to be hidden under the blue sea surface in front of us. The myth of Atlantis has fascinated people for centuries. Even researchers get carried away and rave about having found a “road to Atlantis” in the sea. (ml)