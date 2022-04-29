According to the British newspaper, “The Sun”, the United Kingdom has recorded 145 cases to date, including 108 in England, 17 in Scotland, 11 in Wales and 9 in Northern Ireland.

To date, no deaths have been recorded among British children, while 10 of them underwent liver transplantation.

She explained that most of the children who contracted this disease did not exceed the age of five, with a small number over the age of ten.

Health experts said that parents should pay attention to their children if they notice yellowing of their skin or Yellowing in the white part of their eye, indicating that this is a ” sign of p”.I have liver damage and urgent care is needed.”

Dr Mira Chand, director of clinical and emerging infections at the UK’s Health Security Agency, said: “This is a worrying time for parents of young children, even though the likelihood of your child contracting hepatitis is very low.”

“However, we continue to remind parents to watch for signs of hepatitis, particularly jaundice, which is easy to spot.”

And she continued, “Children with symptoms such as vomiting and diarrhea should stay at home and not go to school or nursery until 48 hours after the symptoms stop.”

Symptoms of hepatitis include: Yellowing of the white part of the eyes or skin (jaundice) Dark urine Pale gray stools Itchy skin muscle and joint pain High temperature Feeling tired all the time Loss of appetite Abdominal pain.