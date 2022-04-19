from Cristina Marrone

The warning from WHO and ECDC: “The origin of the disease is unknown”. Some babies needed liver transplants. Adenovirus the main suspect so far

There are more and more cases in Europe but also in the United States acute hepatitis of unknown origin which is affecting the children. After the first 74 cases reported since January 2022, including 49 in England, 13 in Scotland and another 12 in Wales and Northern Ireland, the European Center for Disease Control explained in its report that other reports come from “Denmark, the Netherlands, Spain” without however reporting the numbers. Another 9 cases of acute hepatitis among children aged 1 to 6 years were recorded in Alabama, in the United States. Despite the investigative efforts, at the moment the exact cause of these hepatitis remains unknown, ”say the ECDC.

Liver transplants According to theEcdc most of the children who contracted hepatitis he had no fever. However, many needed hospitalization in liver units and some needed one life-saving liver transplant (six in UK only, two in Alabama, 1 in Spain). Some children have suffered from gastrointestinal symptoms, including abdominal pain, diarrhea and vomiting in the weeks leading up to the onset of hepatitis. Most affected are very young children, under the age of five, but some cases have also occurred among 12-13 year olds. The toxicological investigations conducted so far through questionnaires to parents on food, drink, eating habits they did not lead to any connection between the cases and scientists believe an infectious cause is more likely.

Severe hepatitis in children is very rare and it is not yet known what is causing this unusual increase in cases. The main theory is that it is some kind of viral infection caused by an adenovirus, a family of common viruses responsible for sore throats or diarrhea, or even by Sars-CoV-2. However, the latter case seems less likely. “If hepatitis were a consequence of Covid 19, it would be surprising not to see it more widely distributed across the country given the high prevalence of Covid right now,” said Graham Cooke, professor of infectious diseases at Imperial College London.

What is hepatitis: symptoms in children But what is hepatitis and how can it be linked to viral infections? Hepatitis is the medical term forinflammation of the liver . Inflammation is a general immune response to an infection or injury, effectively a signal that the body is trying to fight off a potential disease. THE symptoms in children usually include: dark urine, gray colored stools, yellowing of the skin and eyes (called jaundice), high fever and they don’t have to be all there. With the right medical care the condition can usually be treated, but some patients may require a liver transplant.

The causes The causes of hepatitis can be different but in children, the disease is usually associated with viral infections. The most common are the five hepatitis viruses: hepatitis A, B, C, D and E but none of the sick children tested positive for these strains. Other viruses, such as the adenovirus, they can cause hepatitis, but it is a very rare eventuality, quite the opposite of what is happening. The origin of these acute hepatitis therefore still remains mysterious.

Only in immunocompromised patientsthat is, anyone with an immune system that is not functioning properly, such as those who have undergone organ transplantation or cancer treatments, adenoviruses can rarely cause hepatitis. But the cases that have emerged in recent weeks are far from rare and the small patients were not immunocompromised. “For if adenovirus were really the cause of the new hepatitis it could mean that a new variant of adenovirus has emerged which more easily causes hepatitis “he speculates Conor MehanProfessor of Microbiology at Nottingham Trent University. “Even a new or not yet detected virus cannot be ruled out at this time” is written in the report Eurosurveillance.

The other possible causes In addition to the adenovirus hypothesis, scientists are investigating other possible causes. Among these theautoimmune hepatitis, when it is the organism itself that attacks the liver and not a pathogen. However, it is a rare condition, typically affecting women over the age of 45 more often. Covid-19 has also been called into question since some of the children affected by hepatitis have tested positive for Sars-CoV-2. “If hepatitis were a consequence of Covid 19, it would be surprising not to see it more widely distributed across the country given the high prevalence of Covid at this time” he comments Graham Cookeprofessor of infectious diseases at Imperial College London.

The interaction between viruses Isolated cases of hepatitis have been reported in Covid patients, but it is an even rarer consequence of autoimmune hepatitis which has only involved adults. «Another possibility – he says again Graham Cooke – it could be that hepatitis is a consequence of the interaction between viruses (perhaps adenovirus and coronavirus that infect the same child) “. THE however, the data are still partial on this point and only some children were found positive for the two viruses at the same time even if previous infections cannot be excluded. In detail, only the situation in Scotland is known: of the 13 cases reported by Scotland, three tested positive for Sars-CoV-2, five tested negative and two had an infection in the three months preceding hepatitis. Five of these 13 children tested positive for adenovirus (for two there are no results yet).

The World Health Organization noted that although there has been an increase in adenovirus in Britain, which is spreading at the same time as Covid-19, their potential role in triggering hepatitis is unclear. Some of the children have tested positive for the coronavirus, but the WHO said genetic analysis of the virus is needed to determine if there are links between the cases.

No connection with the Covid vaccine None of the children diagnosed with hepatitis in the UK (where all patients were under five) received a Covid vaccination, so it doesn’t seem possible that vaccines are involved in this unusual outbreak.

Monitoring The United Kingdom, in the document of the UK Health Security Agency he speaks of a “public health threat” and asks that pediatricians be made aware of keeping attention, suggesting a list of tests to be done in children with suspicious symptoms. The ECDC asks doctors to “report cases of acute hepatitis in children up to 16 years with serum transaminases, in which hepatitis A to E has been excluded, to the national public health institutes. In particular, doctors are asked to carefully monitor symptoms such as dark urine, pale stools, jaundice, itching, myalgia, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, lethargy, loss of appetite, and prescribe specialist tests. In Italy too, the alert is high and all pediatricians are invited to investigate suspicious symptoms.