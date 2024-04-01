The mysterious Havana syndrome may be caused by the Russian secret services, it concluded the Estonian research medium Insider Monday. Havana syndrome is a collective name for various complaints, including headaches and loud ringing in the ears, which American diplomats and spies have suddenly started experiencing since 2016. The complaints first occurred among embassy staff in the Cuban capital Havana.

Insider, in collaboration with Der Spiegel and 60 Minutes, concluded that Russian spies have been seen several times at locations where embassy employees or their families suddenly became troubled by the complaints. Moreover, it emerged that members of an elite branch of the Russian secret service have been working on “non-lethal acoustic weapons”, a possible explanation for the complaints that the Americans have.

The United States has been cautious in addressing Havana Syndrome. Last year, US authorities concluded that it is “highly unlikely” that the complaints are caused by Russia or other foreign powers. Former President Donald Trump did use the Havana syndrome as a reason to impose sanctions on Cuba.

