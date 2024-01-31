Home page World

From: Stella Henrich

Press Split

Green balls on the beach of a Baltic Sea island: a strange sight for locals and vacationers. (Screenshot) © Screenshot Facebook “Spot on Lolland-Falster”

A walker discovers thousands of green balls on a Baltic Sea beach. Initially thought to be stones, an investigation reveals the truth.

Orehoved – The walker Andreas Hermansen did not expect this when he walked with his family along the beach in Orehoved, a small port town in the north of the Danish island of Falster, at the weekend. Thousands of small green balls lay in the sand, washed up by the sea water. He took photos and a video and posted the unusual finds on Facebook.

The video shows him sniffing the balls, which he initially thought were stones covered in moss and algae. But he quickly realized that they were balls of algae. If you squeezed them, you could wring water out of them, and they smelled fresh of the sea and algae, says the Dane in the video.

Green balls discovered while walking: sea urchins, stones or algae balls?

His followers on Facebook were also amazed. Some posted that they had never seen anything like it. One user commented on the pictures with the sentence, “I had no idea they existed.” Lars Malthe Rasmussen, who also photographed the balls on the beach, initially thought the green algae balls were sea urchins, as he told the editorial team of TV Vejret reported.

Hermansen sent his photos to the Danish broadcaster TV2, the reported Picture On your webpage. And the environmental and weather editorial team there was quite astonished. Meteorologist Lone Seir: “Strange sight. I've never seen anything like it before.” This blue crab in the southern Baltic Sea also became a sensational find last year.

Mysterious green balls on the Baltic Sea beach: curly hair rod instead of a sensational find

But the strange green balls were apparently not that unknown after all. Because they had already appeared on the beach in Gjøl (northern coast of Denmark) in 2016. To the astonishment of many people, as the Danish media reported at the time. Nature conservation experts then examined them closely. However, when marine biologist Finn Andersen examined the algae balls under the microscope, he discovered that this was not an unusual find.

He identified the spherical algae as “curly hair rod”. It is most commonly found in waters where there are many nutrients, for example from the surrounding agricultural areas. The expert opposite TV2 North: “They usually form in such a way that they look like thick ropes. But if there is a strong wind at the same time, they turn into balls.” Moss and algae balls can also be found in gardens in this country.

Green balls on the beach of the Baltic Sea: Good tip from the expert

The biologist also had a good tip for those who find the balls. They can be dried well and used as decoration. Which is certainly something no one would do in the case of the mysterious dolls that appeared on a stretch of beach on the Texas coast. (sthe)

The editor wrote this article and then used an AI language model for optimization at his own discretion. All information has been carefully checked. Find out more about our AI principles here.