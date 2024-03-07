Home page politics

From: Momir Takac

Since the start of the war in Ukraine, GPS interference has been increasing at the NATO borders and in the Baltic Sea region. Lithuania has concrete suspicions.

Munich – When Federal Defense Minister Boris Pistorius visited the border with Russia in the extreme north-east of Norway on Wednesday (March 6th), he himself will not have felt any impairment of the GPS network. But these mysterious disturbances at the NATO borders also exist in Kirkenes. They reach all the way down to Belarus. Russia is suspected.

The first disruptions on the NATO eastern border occurred at the beginning of the Ukraine war together two years ago. Since then, security experts have observed an increase in daily disruptions. At the beginning of February, the Federal Ministry of Transport informed the German Press Agency that the GPS signal from the Baltic Sea region to Germany had been deliberately disrupted since December 2023.

GPS signal increasingly disrupted on NATO's eastern borders and in the Baltic Sea region

Security researchers, aviation experts and military officials are closely monitoring the disruption, but are not providing any public information. But because it is possible to locate the sources of interference, concrete suspicion falls on Russia. An official from the Polish Ministry of Defense replied Newsweek However, a clear determination is difficult “due to the very wide range of potential influencing factors”.

Norwegian soldiers on the NATO border with Russia. Here, too, there are said to have been repeated GPS disruptions. © Kay Nietfeld/dpa

Interference with satellite systems for positioning is part of hybrid warfare. Military forces use them to disrupt the navigation systems of missiles and drones. Russia, for example, did this to protect against Ukrainian attacks in Crimea. “The Russian Armed Forces have a wide range of military equipment dedicated to GNSS interference, including jamming and spoofing, at different distances, durations and intensities,” a Lithuanian Defense Ministry spokesperson said Newsweek. GNSS (“Global Navigation Satellite System”) is a collective term for global satellite systems for positioning and navigation.

Lithuania: Russia creates “atmosphere of threat” and “feeling of helplessness” with GPS jamming

The Baltic country warned of a long-term trend. “Creating an atmosphere of threat and a feeling of helplessness in society is undoubtedly one of the goals that Russia pursues,” the spokesman continued. Lithuania believes that the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad is a center of such activities. The outpost is located between Lithuania and Poland on the Baltic Sea and is an important military location for Russia.

Norwegian and Finnish authorities identified Russia's Kola Peninsula as another electronic warfare hub. The bases of the Russian Navy's Northern Fleet are also located there. Pistorius was able to look over with binoculars on Wednesday. (mt)