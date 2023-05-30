Home page World

Researchers believe frost quakes may become more frequent due to climate change. © Christoph Hardt/imago/symbol image

The little-researched phenomenon of frost quakes is known from the USA, Canada and Finland. Climate change could further encourage these tremors.

Oulu (Finland) – Sudden cracks in frozen ground can cause surface tremors, as was the case recently with the cold snap in the United States in February. These so-called frost tremors are usually harmless, but are often accompanied by what appears to be a threatening rumble of thunder. In some cases, the still relatively unexplored earthquakes can also cause damage to houses or infrastructure at extremely low temperatures. Because of the progressive climate changeResearchers believe that this weather phenomenon could become more frequent.

Frostquakes known from Canada, USA and Finland – accompanied by rumbling thunder, crashes or bangs

Chicago residents reported hearing loud popping sounds associated with frozen ground shaking in February during the US’s severe cold spell. Reports of this phenomenon have so far come from the USA, Finland and Canada, with the noise sometimes also being described as a loud cracking sound or a rumble of thunder. Occasionally, the released tensions in the ground also resemble gunshots, as a video shows:

Damage to buildings possible: In some Finnish towns, 25 centimeter wide cracks in the ground caused by frost tremors

Unlike earthquakes, tremors from frostquakes do not come from the depths, but are caused by bursting ice on the surface. The phenomenon was observed particularly clearly in 2016 in the Finnish city of Oulu, which is around 600 kilometers north of the capital Helsinki and thus in the subarctic zone.

In Talvikangas, a suburb of Oulu, 26 frost quakes occurred within a few hours, which were accompanied by loud cracks and caused several cracks in the ground and a 25 centimeter wide gap. That’s going out a study by the Geological Survey of Finland, via the online science portal spectrum reported. Damage to infrastructure and buildings is possible in such cases.

This is how frost quakes occur: Lots of moisture in the ground, followed by extreme cold snaps

These weather phenomena, also known as icequakes, occur when soil has absorbed a lot of moisture and there is then a drastic drop in temperature. The water then freezes and expands, which can then lead to the stresses, vibrations and sometimes cracks in the ground that have been described. Anyone who has ever put a warm beer bottle in the freezer and forgotten it there is quite familiar with the phenomenon of expanding water and the force it develops.

However, there is a second theory about the origin of the icequakes: The temperature differences in the different soil layers themselves could be causing the stresses and not the expanding water. Frostquakes are comparatively unexplored, also because the tremors often occur in sparsely populated areas such as the Arctic.

More frostquakes from climate change as global warming impacts Arctic more

Compared to tectonic earthquakes, frostquakes are less easy to predict and observe. However, researchers found a connection between the air temperature and the formation of the ice quakes. A research team led by Jarkko Okkonen investigated the phenomenon more closely and managed to record the seismic activity of frost quakes for the first time. “In our study, we present a method to investigate the connection between thermal stress and frost quakes,” say the scientists.

For release Data from the study “Connection between thermal stress and frost quakes” by authors Jarkko Okkonen, Nikita Afonin, Emma Riikka Kokko, Elena Kozlovskaya, Kari Moisio and Roseanna Neupauer from the Geological Survey of Finland, the University of Oulu and the University of Coloarado Boulder were published in April Presented at the General Assembly of the European Geosciences Union in 2023. Link to the study

“We show that a rapid drop in temperature can cause thermal stress that is higher than the fracture toughness and strength of the soil-ice mixture,” the research team said. The incident in the city of Oulu was due to a rapid drop in air temperature from minus twelve to minus 29 degrees, it said. The conditions for icequakes are particularly favorable when a drastic cold snap is preceded by a period of mild and damp weather and the ground is covered by a layer of snow that is not too thick. The climate change Favors extreme weather events and, according to experts, could make the sequence of mild weather and subsequent extreme frost occur more frequently.

According to the study, changing climate could increase the number and intensity of frost quakes, as global warming affects the Arctic more and warms it faster than other places in the world. However, the researchers still have a lot of work to do: “Observations over the last few decades and the analysis of the effects of climate change predict significant changes in snow cover and snowmelt, but the consequences for the frozen ground and associated phenomena such as frost quakes are unclear,” according to the study. However, the consequences of climate change are also becoming increasingly clear in other areas. Researchers at the University of Colorado, for example, found that more than half of all lakes in the world are losing water.