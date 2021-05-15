“Sirena”, an iron sculpture that crowned the center of a fountain in front of the building of the municipality of Mar del Plata and that in the last days of last month had been stolen, was found buried in a horse breeding field in the which, to the surprise of the researchers, also discovered another 25 pieces of high heritage and cultural value.

For the theft a renowned local antiquarian was arrested, Pablo Molinari, 43, who remains housed in unit 44 in Batán. The man, on the recommendation of his lawyer, Lautaro Resúa, refused to testify before the prosecutor in the case, Fernando Castro.

During these hours, an attempt is made to find the owner of the 17-hectare property where the statue was found, located at kilometer 392 of Route 2.

Molinari, accused of having stolen the statue in Plaza San Martin has a criminal record. According to sources in the case, a few years ago he was involved in a federal case for the theft of a pocket from the Argentine Mail that contained valuable stamps.

Sirena “is a piece that comes from the Val D’Osne Art foundry, the most important in the world and arrived from Paris in 1909, to form part of the ornamentation of the South Esplanade in Cabo Corrientes”, explained Costanza Addiechi, director of Restoration of Historical Monuments.

“Then it was moved to the fountain in the gardens of Antigua Rambla Bristol in 1913,” he added.

“In 1938 it was placed by Adolfo Primavesi in Plaza Rocha and – a couple of decades ago – we found it as the central axis of a fountain located in front of the municipality. It is a work that was declared a Municipal Historical Heritage in 2016 and was restored that same year, “said Addiechi.

His disappearance, discovered on April 23, surprised municipal employees who work in the Plaza San Martín. After confirming that it had not been removed from there to be restored, the complaint was made at the first police station and an investigation began.

The analysis of the cameras of the Operations and Monitoring Center (COM) made it possible to identify that the criminals who appropriated the statue had fled on a Renault Kangoo pickup, patent GJB336, belonging to Molinari.

With this, among other information included in the file, the Judge of Guarantees Saúl Errandonea issued the search warrants that, finally, led to the recovery of the stolen object.

The statue “Sirena” was recovered during a search carried out in a field in which there are four sheds. In these, and scattered around the property, of about 17 hectares, other pieces of patrimonial and cultural value were found, so that the municipality’s staff is doomed to recognize them for their recovery.

Prosecutor Castro said that Alejo Rossi (20), son of the owner of the field, who was at the time of the search, was notified of the initiation of a case due to the elements found on his property, while the father’s presentation is awaited to respond to the matter.

Sources indicated that the young man acknowledged that his father meets Molinari and that on more than one occasion they were together in the field where horses are raised to sell to Arab countries. It is believed that this may have been the fate of other antiquities.

“They were found from tin soldiers, old signage, bells, lampposts, lampposts, sculptures, other statues and pieces that one can see in houses that are dedicated to trading antiquities,” revealed the investigators.

Sources of the investigation assured that the experts will continue working on the ground to see if they find other elements that could be scattered or buried.

“Mermaid” was found on Wednesday, wrapped in a cloth and inside a plastic drum that he had been buried in a sector of the property. Later, members of the Mar del Plata DDI and the prosecutor’s office carried out different procedures in four antique stores owned by Molinari.

From the municipality of Mar del Plata it was reported through a statement that in addition to having recovered “Sirena”, 25 other pieces were identified belonging to the heritage of the municipality.

“We have been able to identify 25 pieces and 2 balustrades,” Addiechi said. Among other elements recognized as municipal patrimony were a base and the pillar of a stolen lamppost in Villa Victoria, six lampposts that were on the boulevard.

Mar del Plata. Correspondent.

GL