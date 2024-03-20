Home page politics

From: Simon Schröder

Press Split

A Russian ship sank in the Baltic Sea near Kaliningrad after an explosion. The circumstances are puzzling.

Kaliningrad – There was an explosion on a Russian fishing boat in the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad. One person was killed and two people are missing. The ship “Kapitan Lobanow” sank in the Baltic Sea after the fire broke out.

Dmitry Lyskov, government spokesman for the regional district near Kaliningrad, told the Russian news agency TASS that on Tuesday (March 19th) an “emergency” had caused a fire on the fishing vessel “Kapitan Lovanow”. “There were victims. The injured are receiving all the necessary medical care,” said the spokesman.

A Russian ship cutter in the port of Kaliningrad: A fire broke out on a trawler in the Baltic Sea on Tuesday. © IMAGO/Vitaly Nevar

Russian ship sinks in “Nato Lake” near Kaliningrad – connection to Ukraine war unclear

The area around Kaliningrad has been standing since then Ukraine war under close observation of the West and Russia. The Russian enclave is surrounded by the NATO-Countries Poland and Lithuania and is for Wladimir Putin of strategically great importance. Kaliningrad is home to Russian naval bases, air bases and missile defense systems in the middle of NATO territory. The enclave gives Russia further access to the Baltic Sea, which was declared by many to be a “NATO lake” when Sweden joined.

It is unclear whether the explosion was an attack as part of the war in Ukraine or an accident. According to a report by the US magazine, pro-Ukrainian social media channels published Newsweek Photos of the destroyed Russian ship. Since the days before Russia election Pro-Ukrainian partisans have repeatedly invaded Russian territory and are even planning to do so a march on Moscow. Putin has already announced retaliation.

NATO: All members and expansion rounds View photo series

Russian ship capsizes after explosion off Kaliningrad

The trawler's seven-person crew set sail from the town of Svetly near Kaliningrad into the Baltic Sea and targeted Pillau as their destination port. As the explosion ignited the fire, the crew sent out a distress signal around 11 a.m. local time. Information from Newsweek According to reports, four of the seven crew members were rescued. One sailor died and two other people remain missing.

There was already an incident on the ship in 2021, without any injuries at the time: the cutter turned onto its hull and capsized after leaving the port of Svetly.

Meanwhile, new footage shows a serious blow against Russia in Ukraine. The footage documents a drone attack in which possibly… two entire Russian units were eliminated. (SiSchr)