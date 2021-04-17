ofDelia Friess shut down

When it was discovered in 2015, planet GJ 1132 was a minor sensation because it is most similar to Earth. Now the mysterious planet comes back into focus.

Darmstadt – Planet GJ 1132 b was already a small sensation when it was discovered in 2015: According to its discoverer, Planet GJ 1132 b is actually located: inside not far from Earth, namely “only” 39 light years away from us: According to a study, published in 2015 in the specialist magazine “Nature”, the exoplanet is said to be the most Earth-like planet discovered by then – and has an atmosphere.

Planet GJ 1132 should be of a similar size and age and have a similar mass as the earth, according to the assumptions of the researchers: inside. Both were also hot before they cooled down.

Exoplanet GJ 1132 was considered the most Earth-like planet – and is now coming back into focus

Now planet GJ1132 b is once again the focus of science: A recording of the Hubble Space Telescope is supposed to detect a second atmosphere on the exoplanet. As the Esa reports on its website, the researchers were surprised to discover that the planet GJ 1132 b has a second atmosphere. This replaces the first atmosphere. This second atmosphere would come from the surface and the interior of the planet, according to researcher Paul Rimmer, who studied the exoplanet. This is a window to the geology of another world.

Researchers: Inside suspect that the hydrogen from the first atmosphere was absorbed into the planet’s magna mantle and quickly released by volcanism to form a new atmosphere. This second atmosphere flows out into space.

Space research focuses on planets: Earth-like planet with a second atmosphere

Nevertheless, according to Nasa and Esa, there are also many differences to earth. Since the exoplanet orbits very close to a red dwarf star, it is too hot to live, said Zachory Berta-Thompson from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology after the discovery of the exoplanet by the dpa. “There is no chance of liquid water on its surface. But it is much cooler than the other rock exoplanets that we know, ”says the researcher. The researchers assume that the atmosphere of planet GJ 1132 is more like Venus than Earth. “Our greatest goal is to discover a twin on Earth. Along the way, we discovered a twin of Venus, ”said David Charbonneau, a researcher at the Harvard Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics (CfA).

Astronomy News and News from space exploration can be found on our topic pages.

Space exploration is fascinated by exoplanets – planets similar to Earth?

Science has long been fascinated by exoplanets. Unlike the earth, they do not belong to a solar system, but revolve around a hot star. Researchers are already selecting exoplanets whose location and size are interesting for space research, as announced by the Max Planck Institute for Astronomy in Heidelberg. In the future, these planets will be observed by space telescopes such as the James Webb Space Telescope or the Extremely Large Telescope. (Delia Friess)

The largest full moons of the year*: The super moon shines in April and May. In 2017 astronomers discovered one inside Exoplanet which, according to their findings, is the most promising place for the search for life* could prove beyond our solar system. * fr.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.