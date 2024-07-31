Home page World

From: John Welte

A massive drop in sea water temperature is dampening bathing pleasure for bathers in Croatia. Experts are puzzled by the phenomenon in the Adriatic.

Dubrovnik – The Croatian Adriatic is currently one of the most popular travel destinations in the Mediterranean – not only for Germans and Austrians, but also from overseas, more and more tourists are flocking to the pebble beaches with the crystal-clear, deep blue water. During the holiday season, guests are currently looking for refreshment, especially as temperatures are at record highs.

But there was no refreshment in the sea recently: the thermometer reached temperatures of almost 30 degrees in the Adriatic Sea off Dubrovnik – a record high that was set on the Climate change But at the weekend, the refreshment was too obvious for the bathers: “Four days ago, the water on Pelješac was lukewarm and yesterday and today it was cold. The wind is blowing, but the waves are moderate,” a reader informed the editors of vecernji.hr about the situation on the peninsula Pelješac in Central Dalmatia.

Temperature chaos on the Adriatic: After heat record, the Mediterranean is suddenly only 19 degrees warm

The Croatian Adriatic is in full swing: But the water temperatures are on a rollercoaster ride. © IMAGO/Goran Kovacic/PIXSELL

According to the State Hydrometeorological Institute (DHMZ), the sea temperature on Friday (26 July) was an extraordinarily cool 19.1 degrees Celsius at seven o’clock in the morning. A week earlier, 29.7 degrees had been measured in the sea off Dubrovnik – a difference of 10.6 degrees. By eleven o’clock, the thermometer had only risen to 19.6 degrees and had not even broken the 20-degree mark. That is clearly too cold for most beach tourists.

Ivica Vilibić from the Ruđer-Bošković National Research Institute tries to vecernji.hr an explanation that a storm can dramatically affect the surface temperature of the sea: “If a somewhat stronger storm blows in the summer, then the phenomenon Upwelling, in which the storm pushes the surface water towards the open sea, and the colder sea water rises from greater depths towards the coast.”

Experts struggle to explain the drop in temperature in the Mediterranean – and do not agree

This phenomenon can significantly reduce the temperature of the sea on the surface. In fact, there was a strong storm before the drop in temperature. “This caused the warmer surface water to drift towards the Italian coast,” Vilibić explains. “This happens regularly in summer and after a heat wave or a normal summer period, it takes several days for the sea to return to its normal temperature.”

On the other hand, Natalija Dumić from the Institute of Oceanography and Fisheries in Split expressed surprise to the portal, saying she does not agree with Vilibić that the drop in temperature was influenced by the storm, as there is not so much cold wind blowing on the coast at the moment. “This number also seems strange to me, but I would not draw any conclusions until the continuity of the drop in temperature is confirmed,” said Dumić.

Researchers want to get to the bottom of the Adriatic Sea temperature drop

The Hydrometeorological Institute DHMZ wants to check the data again, as they were also surprised by such a sudden drop in temperature: “Further analyses and a subsequent report on possible causes and confirmation of this phenomenon are expected.” At least: On Thursday, the sea temperature had reached 23 degrees again.

