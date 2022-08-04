Police in Ghana are investigating the mysterious death of a Ghanaian couple who returned to the West African country from the Netherlands seven years ago.

Neighbors who had not seen the couple for several months warned the police about the stench. Officers then entered the apartment in Abuakwa Maakro, a suburb of Kumasi, the capital of the central-southern Ashanti region, and found a very bizarre situation.

48-year-old Samuel Jackson, the man of the house, was dead on the toilet in the bathroom. His wife Ernestina lay dead in the master bedroom. Her body was wrapped in a blanket with ice packs on top. Nevertheless, the remains were in a state of decomposition. The cause of death of the two is not yet known, but investigations have shown that the woman died before her husband, who had tried to preserve her body with ice. The couple's two sons, aged 11 and 13, were found unconscious in their bedroom. They were locked up and had lost consciousness due to dehydration, Ghanaian media reported.

About a month

The two children were rushed to hospital. According to medical director Mensah Manye, they are responding well to the treatment. “From what I heard from the police, they were locked in a room for a long time. Their mother probably died about a month ago, their father about a week or two ago. The smell of decomposing bodies is not the best,” he told Joy News. ,,The eldest can’t speak well yet. I don’t know if it’s because of the trauma. Maybe we’ll bring in a psychologist to talk to them and then they’ll get out of that situation.”

Neighbors, who had no contact with the family, told police they had last seen them “sometime in May” returning from a trip. “They parked their unregistered Ford Expedition SUV and entered their apartment,” it said.

Amsterdam

Police sources told Ghanaian media that it was difficult to trace relatives. Relatives of the lady of the house reported Wednesday to the media group of which news channel Joy News is a part after seeing the news about the drama on television. According to the channel, they wanted to know how the children were doing and asked for details about the drama.

According to the ‘distraught’ Lydia Boakye Benson, Ernestina’s mother, she single-handedly sponsored her daughter’s plane ticket – her first child – to Amsterdam. There she met her future husband. About seven years ago, her daughter severed ties with the family. A delegation of the relatives later visited the children in the hospital.

Inspector General George Akuffo Dampare, who expressed his condolences in a telephone conversation with Ernestina Abenaa Gyaamah Boakye’s mother, assured the woman that the police will get to the bottom of the matter. A source close to the family told JoyNews.

Ernestina Jackson and her husband Samuel. © Videostill YouTube



