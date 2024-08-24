Home World

A fish that is considered a bad omen was washed ashore in California. The earthquake followed shortly afterwards. What is the myth all about?

San Diego – Before the devastating tsunami caused by the reactor accident in Fukushima, several dozen oarfish were washed up on Japan’s coasts. Since then, the myth that the mysterious animal is a harbinger of disasters has persisted. Now a new case is giving us goosebumps: A 3.7-meter-long specimen was discovered off the coast near San Diego on August 10, followed by a earthquake magnitude 4.4 hit the region just two days later. An eerie coincidence or is there perhaps more to it?

An oarfish washed up in San Diego, California. Shortly afterwards, there was an earthquake. Is the animal a harbinger of disaster? © Ardea/Imago

“Doomsday fish” washed up dead, then the earth quakes: Is there a connection?

According to the portal Live Science Beachgoers found the rare oarfish, now known as the “doomsday fish,” dead near San Diego. The statement from the Scripps Institution of Oceanography at the University of California said it was the 20th specimen to wash up in the state of California since 1901. Now some even see a deeper meaning in the mysterious animal appearing in the US election year of 2024.

Regalecidae Agrostichthys and Regalecus Oarfish Deep sea ribbon-shaped body, up to eleven meters long

According to Zachary Heiple, a doctoral student at the Scripps Institution of Oceanography, the general belief is that the “doomsday fish” is an animal of the “final judgement” or a “bad omen”. Live Science he referred to a study from the journal Bulletin of the Seismological Society of America, which denied any connection between the sightings and earthquakes. “There doesn’t really seem to be a correlation,” said Heiple.

“Messenger from the Palace of the Sea God”: Myth about oarfish spread mainly in Japan

The “end of the world fish” seems to have an unjustified reputation. Nevertheless, belief in the predictive power of the oarfish is widespread, especially in Japan. According to information from the news portal USAToday There they are called “ryugu no tsukai” – in English: “messenger from the palace of the sea god”.

Hiroyuki Motomura, professor of ichthyology at Kagoshima University, has an explanation for the phenomenon: “I think these fish tend to rise to the surface when their physical condition is poor. They rise with water currents, which is why they are often found dead.”

In some cases, animals can actually be harbingers: In winter 2023, Rare sea creatures discovered on the North Sea coastThese findings could indicate profound changes in the underwater world.

“Doomsday fish” discovered on coast: Researchers want to determine cause of death

In any case, the latest discovery in California is a gain for science. Until now, little is known about the oarfish. There is a simple reason for this: the animal, known as the “doomsday fish”, lives at depths of up to 1,000 meters. Without technical aids, marine biologists cannot get very far. Since they only swim to the surface when they are in poor physical condition, sightings of living specimens have so far been extremely rare.

So far, little is known about the so-called doomsday fish. The reason for this is that they live in the dark and cold depths of the sea. © H. Tschanz-Hofmann/Imago

The specimen washed up near San Diego has now been brought to a facility of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), as Live Science reported. Researchers there are conducting an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death. Heiple hopes that DNA samples will shed light on the evolution of the oarfish’s unusual appearance. “It is excellent that we were able to preserve this oarfish.” (cln)