Home page world

From: Sophia Lother

divide

Researchers in Canada are currently working on a mysterious neurological disease. (Symbol photo) © Panthermedia / Imago

In Canada, infected people suffer from mysterious symptoms. Researchers are puzzling what is behind it.

New Brunswick – An unexplained disease is currently rife in Canada. It has been two years since the first case surfaced and researchers still have no explanation. A whistleblower has now warned the Guardian that the disease is now affecting more and more young people.

The symptoms of the puzzling illness are mostly neurological in nature. While there are officially 48 cases, other sources say there may be more than 150 affected. “I’m really concerned about these cases because they are developing so quickly,” said the whistleblower.

Mysterious disease surfaced in Canada: these are the symptoms

The informant works for the Vitalité Health Network, one of the responsible health authorities in the Canadian province of New Brunswick. The person does not want to give their name because they are not authorized to publish the information and are afraid of negative consequences. But since the health of young people deteriorated so quickly, the person saw no other way out than to turn to the media.

The symptoms of the neurological disease are varied. They express themselves, among other things, through:

Rapid weight loss

insomnia

Hallucinations

Difficult thinking ability

Limited mobility

Inexplicable disease spreads in Canada: whistleblower talks about cases

The neurological disease has been studied for two years. At the beginning of 2021 it came into the public eye because an internal message from the health authority to medical professionals became public. In this, the doctors were asked to look out for symptoms that are similar to those of Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (CJD).

According to the MSD Manual, CJD is a spontaneously occurring disease, but it can also be caused by eating contaminated beef or by an abnormal gene. It leads to a decline in mental abilities and even dementia, and can lead to muscle twitching and a staggering gait. It usually leads to death within six months for those affected.

In the meantime, two cases of the new, puzzling disease have become known in Canada, in which people in the vicinity of the sick people could have been infected. After a 30-year-old woman lost her verbal skills and now had to be fed with the help of a tube, her 20-year-old caregiver also showed symptoms of neurological degradation. Something similar happened with a woman who took care of her husband. She suffered from insomnia, muscle wasting, dementia, and hallucinations. In the meantime, her health is even worse than that of her husband.

Mysterious disease discovered in Canada: what’s behind it?

After eight deaths were reported in 2021 that could be related to the mysterious disease, the government stepped in. New Brunswick Health Secretary Dorothy Shephard said in a press release that an investigation could exclude known foods, environmental factors or the behavior of the sick as factors. A report was previously released which believed the eight deaths were misdiagnosed and caused by other diseases. The Minister did not comment on this result. She referred to an ongoing investigation.

The first results are to be published at the beginning of 2022. A total of six neurologists from the provincial supervisory committee are currently reassessing the situation. Then it should be clarified whether it is actually a mysterious neurological disease. * fr.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA (slo)