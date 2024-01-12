Home page World

Lake Como, actually a popular travel destination, has been the scene of several accidents in recent days. The death of a couple remains unexplained.

Como – Lake Como, also known locally as Lario, is a popular summer bathing lake in northern Italy. With its size of 146 km², it is surrounded by mountains and many small villages. But there have been several mysterious deaths in the idyllic landscape in recent days.

The year 2024 is not yet two weeks old. Nevertheless, there have already been three deaths and several injuries on Lake Como this year. Two cars fell into the water within a few days.

Lake Como in Italy as the scene of mysterious accidents © Daniel Naupold/picture alliance

Car crashes into Lake Como due to driver error – hearse gets stuck in snow

On January 2, 2024, 56-year-old Manuela S. got into the lake with her car. The woman was traveling with her husband and another relative in their new car, a Nissan Qashqai, and had stopped in a parking lot next to the lake. When she pulled out of a parking space, she tried to put the car in reverse, but accidentally shifted into first gear. The car shot forward and landed 30 meters deeper in the water. The two men survived but are in critical condition. The driver drowned.

What makes the case even more curious is the burial of the deceased. The woman's funeral was to take place four days later. Their relatives had already gathered at the church. However, the coffin was never delivered. The driver of the hearse came to a halt in a snowstorm in the middle of the Eastern Alps. Because he had no cell phone reception, he had to walk ten kilometers to get help. The hearse was removed and the funeral was postponed. The driver suffered from hypothermia and was taken to hospital.

Couple falls through railings into Lake Como – cause unknown

Another, still unexplained case followed. On Saturday evening a group of children watched a couple on Lake Como. After a conversation, the 45-year-old and the 38-year-old got into an SUV that was parked at a viewing point above the lake. The car was about two meters from the railing.

The search for the injured couple was unsuccessful in the evening © picture alliance/dpa/Vigili del Fuoco

According to reports, the vehicle suddenly started moving and crashed through the railing. It fell ten meters deep into the lake. Due to the darkness, the emergency services were no longer able to help the injured. Police divers were only able to recover the lifeless bodies the next morning.

In contrast to the other case, in which it was a driving error, the cause of the accident is unclear. It could be a driving accident, a medical emergency or an intentional act, like the daily newspaper La Republica speculated. However, at the time of the accident there were strong gusts of wind which could have contributed to an accident. Also in Pliening last year, a car and trailer were turned upside down by a gust of wind. But the driver was able to free himself.