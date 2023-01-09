A piece of news that paralyzed the universe of mixed martial arts. A statement that impacted and fills the scenario of uncertainty. In the last hours, through social networks, it was learned that Victoria Lee, MMA prodigy, died at age 18 of unknown causes and the news moves the world of sports.

The young woman, daughter of world mixed martial arts champions Angela Lee and Christian Lee, died on December 26, but the news broke a few hours ago through a dramatic post from her family on Instagram.

Strange death mourns sport

Lee was a ONE Championship wrestler and her death became known because her sister, Angela, made a post on social media: “On December 26, 2022, our family experienced something no family should ever go through… This is incredibly difficult to say… Our Victory passed away.”

And continued: “Victoria was the most beautiful soul that ever lived. She was the best little sister in the world. The best daughter, the best granddaughter and the best godmother/aunt to Ava and Alia. She is gone too soon and our family has been completely devastated ever since. We miss her. More than anything in this world. Our family will never be the same. Life will never be the same”.

According to the US media, a tribute for Victoria Sun-Hei Lee, who was born on May 17, 2004, in the city of Wahiawa, Hawaii, was scheduled for January 22, but the exact location has not yet been confirmed. Siblings Angela and Christian, who were born in Vancouver, Canada, are also MMA fighters and are trained by her father Ken Lee (Singapore) and her mother Jewelz Lee (South Korean-Canadian). Although they all reside in the United States, the Lees fight under the flag of Singapore.

‘He had the purest heart of gold’

Victoria had a 3-0 record as a professional mixed martial artist. She last fought inside the cage in September 2021, against Victoria Souza, and won by TKO in the second round. The younger sister of champion Angela Lee and double champion Christian Lee, she was regarded as one of the most promising MMA athletes in the world. Victoria made her debut at the One’s Fists of Fury event at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in February 2021, three months shy of her 17th birthday, submitting Sunisa Srisen with a mackerel in just over 1 minute.

His second fight was in July of the same year, when he quickly submitted Wang Luping in less than four minutes. Victoria made a third match that same year, winning her first fight by knockout and ending Victoria Souza’s undefeated ONE Revolution match. His next fight would have been next Saturday against 24-year-old Indian Zeba Bano in Bangkok.

In a statement on Sunday, Lee’s sponsor expressed shock at the news, posting: “The One Championship team is devastated by the tragic passing of Victoria Lee… our deepest condolences to her family and friends at this difficult time.” ”. Chief executive Chatri Sityodtong said he was “heartbroken” by the news: “Victoria had the purest heart of gold and a brilliant mind. She took care of others before herself. She wanted to use her life to help the world. I will always remember Victoria for the beautiful and precious soul that she was,” he said.

No one seemed to have suspicions that something so serious had happened to this girl. In her latest Instagram post, Lee even congratulated her brother that she won an amateur MMA belt on December 18 in Hilo, Hawaii.

Prior to her professional MMA debut with One, Victoria Lee had won the 2019 International Mixed Martial Arts Federation World Junior Championship, two Pankration World Junior Championships, and a 2019 Hawaii State Wrestling Championship. she was a 15-time expert champion of the North American Grappling Association.

