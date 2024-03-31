Home page politics

From: Sandra Kathe

Press Split

A 20-year-old woman is arrested several times in Iran and found dead one day after a suspected secret service interrogation. This creates new resistance.

Tehran – After the Escalation of a wave of protests In September 2022, the mysterious death of a young woman not far from Tehran has been reported again for a few days. While activists defend the judiciary in… Iran Accusing the woman of having put the woman under pressure several times and summoning her for secret service interrogation, the authority rejects the allegations. Now Nobel Peace Prize winner Narges Mohammadi, who is imprisoned in Iran, has also intervened.

The dead woman is 20-year-old Sara Tabrisi, who her father reportedly found lifeless around a week ago in her apartment in Schahriar, around 30 kilometers outside of Tehran. Authorities say the case is being investigated, but serious allegations recently came to light through sources close to the young woman.

For almost two years, people around the world have been protesting for women's rights in Iran and calling for a revolution. (Symbolic photo) © Kena Betancur/AFP

Mysterious death in Iran: human rights organization with serious allegations

For example, the human rights organization Hawar.help says that the 20-year-old was summoned to a secret service interrogation just one day before her death. The group also reported on the short message service

After her release, she was arrested again at the beginning of the year and detained in the women's wing of the same prison in Tehran. In both cases, high bail payments secured her release; a short time later, a judge sentenced the young woman to a suspended sentence before the Revolutionary Court, whereupon she was put under further pressure by secret service employees.

Death after arrest and interrogation in Iran: Nobel Peace Prize winner also intervenes

Iran's judiciary confirmed an arrest at the airport, but dated it to early January. Tabrisi was arrested at the time for forged identification documents and was released on bail about a week later. This was reported by the German Press Agency. The Iranian authorities denied that there was an intelligence interrogation shortly before Tabrisi's death and, according to information from Hawar.help, spoke of an “overdose”, which the family has firmly denied. None of the positions can be independently verified.

In the meantime, however, those imprisoned in Iran have also Nobel Peace Prize winner Narges Mohammadi Blamed Iran's government for the young woman's death and claimed to have met the young woman in prison. “She was with us for a week. With the worries that we are all familiar with. She told us about the nights in solitary confinement and the horror that the interrogation officers' threats would be carried out,” said Mohammadi's Instagram account, which relatives run abroad.

Fight for women's rights in Iran: The wave of protests began in 2022

The boys died in the fall of 2022 Kurdish woman Jina Mahsa Amini sparked the worst protests in the history of the Islamic Republic. For months, young people in particular took to the streets to demonstrate against the Islamic system of rule.

Amini is said to have worn her headscarf incorrectly, was arrested by the notorious moral guards and died shortly afterwards. A commission of experts commissioned by the United Nations concluded that physical violence following her arrest led to her death. (saka with dpa)