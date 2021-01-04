Highlights: Mysterious death of over 1400 migratory birds in Pong Dam area of ​​Himachal Pradesh

Kangra administration prohibited all activities in the dam reservoir until further orders

Samples sent to High Security Animal Disease Lab, Bhopal to find out the cause of death

Shimla

In Pong Dam area of ​​Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh, there is panic in the mysterious death of more than 1400 migratory birds. The Kangra administration has banned all activities in the dam’s reservoir till further orders. Simultaneously, the Wildlife Authority has sent samples of dead birds to the High Security Animal Disease Lab in Bhopal to find out the cause of death.

On December 29, field staff at the Pong Dam Lake Wildlife Century were ordered to locate dead birds throughout the area. During this period, 421 migratory birds were found in Dharameta of Jawali Beat of Nagrota and Majhar, Bathadi, Sihal, Jaganoli, Chatta, Dhameta and Kuthera of wildlife range of Guglara area. Dead birds were also found the next day.

No activity allowed near the dam

Rakesh Kumar Prajapati, Deputy Commissioner-cum-Collector of Kangra, issued an order under the Disaster Management Act 2005, stating that no humanitarian or livestock activities would be allowed within one km of the dam’s reservoir. This area has been declared as alert zone. Surveillance zone is 9 km ahead of it.

‘Fear of illness can not be ruled out’

Prajapati said, ‘The possibility of any kind of disease cannot be ruled out at this time. In such a situation, it does not spread further, so according to protocol, it is necessary to adopt protective measures up to 10 km area of ​​the dam. Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) and Chief Wildlife Warden Archana Sharma said that most of the dead migratory birds are bareheaded geese which are found in Central Asia.

Archana said that the Division Forest Officer (Wildlife) of all the districts have been alerted to keep a watch on migratory birds within their jurisdiction.