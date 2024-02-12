Rescue services in the paradise island state of Trinidad and Tobago are currently busy removing a huge oil trail along the coastline. The oil comes from a mysterious ship that ran aground near the Caribbean island on Wednesday and capsized, causing a major oil leak. Strangely enough, not a single distress call came from the 100-meter-long ship. But it gets crazier.

#Mysterious #crewless #ship #capsizes #Caribbean #Sea #causing #environmental #disaster