Europeans began administering the Pfizer / BioNTech coronavirus vaccine in late December. It is expensive, difficult to manage because it is kept at 70 degrees below zero and of limited production. Hopes were pinned on that of AstraZeneca / Oxford, which was to start arriving en masse in European countries at the end of January. But does not reach.

The European Commission accuses the company of having violated its contract and is sending vaccines produced in European plants to the United Kingdom while claiming that it had production problems in precisely those plants.

Brussels signed the contract in August and expected 100 million doses between January and March. AstraZeneca said in December it would be 80 million. On January 22 it reduced to 31 million. Meanwhile, the company said on January 13 in the British Parliament that it was speeding up the delivery of the doses, that there would be more and faster.

More than two million a week. In principle, the doses for the British came from British plants and those for Europeans from European plants, but on December 8 he acknowledged that the first shipments to the United Kingdom were made with doses taken from their plants. Dutch and German.

The European Commission paid in advance 336 million euros and stipulated in the contract that the production of two British and two European plants. To further complicate matters, the Oxford researchers who developed that vaccine promised that the patent it would be free and freely available worldwide for the duration of the pandemic. In the end they signed a exclusive contract with AstraZeneca.

The European Commission promised that by the end of March all Europeans over 80 years of age and health personnel would be vaccinated. Photo: Bloomberg

The European Commission promised at the beginning of the year that by the end of March all Europeans over 80 years of age and all health personnel would be vaccinated. “For the summer” (and gave the date August 31) 70% of European adults. The delay in the delivery of vaccines, which the German government estimated this Thursday at 10 weeks, makes impossible to meet those deadlines.

Europe thinks it bought enough vaccines. Your contracts add up 2.3 billion doses, that they would give to vaccinate 1,150 million people when the population of the bloc is, after the British exit, 446 million inhabitants. The contracts were signed with six companies different but for now only Pfizer / BioNTech and Moderna vaccines have been licensed. AstraZeneca’s must be approved this Saturday.

The idea of ​​signing multiple contracts with various companies was made to make sure that in case one vaccine failed, there was a chance that another would work. It made sense. France’s Sanofi confirmed in December that her trials they did not give results and that he would have to start developing his vaccine again. But it announced a contract with Pfizer to make its plants available to its competitor and accelerate production.

Secret contracts

Brussels keeps these contracts secret. Only a handful of MEPs have been able to read them, in a closed room and with many crossed out details to make them unreadable. It ensures that these confidentiality clauses are common to protect commercial and industrial secrets.

The Office of the European Ombudsman opened an investigation in this regard.

The price of vaccines in Europe is not public. Photo: AFP

The price of vaccines it is not public. Or it wasn’t, until Eva De Bleeker, the Belgian government’s deputy budget minister, posted them on Twitter.

From their table it is extracted that European governments pay 1.78 euros per dose of AstraZeneca, 7 euros per dose of Johnson & Johnson, 10 euros per dose of Curevac, 12 euros per dose of Pfizer and 15 euros per dose of Moderna.

Actually it is a little less because you have to discount what the European Commission has already advanced. Brussels put 2.7 billion euros on the table in advance so that companies would not have financial problems to invest in the development and production of vaccines.

Brussels, special